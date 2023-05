Valak fait à nouveau son sinistre retour dans les nouvelles images de The Nun 2

Walimex Occasion Walimex Pro 16mm T2.2 VDSLR - Monture Canon EF

This item is sold as seen for spares or repair. Please read the description in full before purchasing. Spares and repairs items do not come with a warranty but do represent potentially excellent value. All faults or issues are fully described. Cosmetically this item would be placed within our Good condition rating. Please Note: This lens is misaligned. This means that images rendered will not be in focus. This is an extremely notable issue and it will impact all images taken. due to this, the lens is being sold as spares and repairs.