Uncharted: La collection Legacy of Thieves est prévue pour une sortie sur PS5, PC en Australie

Kinguin Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection EU XBOX One CD Key

Celebrate Street Fighter's historic legacy with the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection. In this massive collection of 12 Street Fighter titles, perfect arcade balance makes it to consoles and PC for the first time ever. Four groundbreaking titles let you hop online and relive the arcade experience through the online Arcade Mode or play with friends - SFII Hyper Fighting, Super SFII Turbo, SF Alpha 3 and SFIII: Third Strike! The celebration continues in the Museum, where fans and histo...