Uncharted: La collection Legacy of Thieves est prévue pour une sortie sur PS5, PC en Australie

La fortune sourit aux audacieux

  • par Sammy Barker
Il semble que nous n’aurons pas à attendre trop longtemps pour le double pack de boucaniers Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, car le conseil d’évaluation australien a classé la compilation en vue de sa sortie. L’ensemble – qui comprendra Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End et Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – a été annoncé pour la PlayStation 5 et le PC plus tôt dans l’année, avec le créateur de la série Naughty Dog gérant le port de nouvelle génération.

Nous pensons que cela sortira en même temps que le film, qui est actuellement prévu pour le 11 février au Royaume-Uni et le 18 février aux États-Unis. Cela signifie, de manière réaliste, que ce n’est que dans quelques mois – et que le travail est probablement terminé en interne en ce moment. Êtes-vous impatient de revisiter ces classiques de la pulpe? Rentrez votre chemise comme Nathan Drake dans la section commentaires ci-dessous.

09/11/2021 à 18:00

