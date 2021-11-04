in Actualité

U2 surprend avec son single « Your Song Save My Life »

Le groupe de rock alternatif irlandais U2 a surpris ses fans en présentant sa première sortie officielle au cours des deux dernières années avec la chanson « Your Song Save My Life », qui était attendue cette semaine avec un aperçu via TikTok, lorsque le groupe a célébré l’arrivée de leur matériel d’enregistrement sur la plateforme de microvidéo.

Faisant ses débuts dans l’après-midi de ce mercredi 3 novembre, « Your Song Save My Life » est la première chanson que Bono et sa compagnie ont présentée depuis 2019, date à laquelle ils ont révélé « Ahimsa », une collaboration qu’ils ont interprétée avec le compositeur « Jai Ho » AR Rahman.

Cette nouvelle chanson fait partie de la bande originale de la cassette « Sing 2 » du studio d’animation Illumination. Bono a une participation spéciale en jouant le lion Clay Calloway, une rock star à succès dans le monde de l’histoire. Bono chante un message cathartique sur le pouvoir de la musique, qui a le pouvoir littéral et métaphorique de changer la vie de l’auditeur.

Votre chanson m’a sauvé la vie. Les pires et les meilleurs jours de ma vie. J’étais brisé, maintenant je suis ouvert Ton amour me garde en vie Cela me maintient en vie.

Avec l’arrivée du catalogue U2 sur TikTok, les utilisateurs pourront utiliser chacun des morceaux de leurs 14 albums studio dans leurs propres vidéos, ou pendant au moins environ 23 secondes. L’arrivée du matériel de ce groupe précède environ 249 millions de vues dans des publications présentant un contenu lié à leur matériel.

Ce mois-ci, le 30e anniversaire de l’album « Achtung Baby » est célébré, avec lequel les membres de U2 célébreront avec la sortie du matériel d’archives des tournées promotionnelles dudit matériel, qui sera disponible via leur compte officiel de TikTok. Jusqu’à présent, il n’y a eu aucun signe de sortie d’un nouvel album studio.

