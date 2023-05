Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Runtime révélé

SSL 4K B

SSL 4K B, Channel Strip Plug-In (download), Authentic replica of the legendary SL 4000 B mixing console, Brings the legendary sound and punch as well as plenty of non-linear character to the DAW, Detailed replica of the original circuitry with Jensen JE-115K-E transformers in the mic input, dbx 202 VCA faders and 4000 B EQ and compressor, Offers high- and low-pass filters, 4-band EQ, compressor and gate as well as various sidechain functions, Filter with variable cut-off frequencies, Input section with trim control, phase switching and microphone preamp emulation for saturation effects with automatic gain compensation for constant signal level, Equaliser offers high- and low-shelf with optional bell filter curve as well as two parametric mid-bands, Compressor with similar circuitry to the SSL Bus Compressor and DeEsser mode as well as optional parallel compression, Output section with emulation of the dbx 202 black can VCA for sound colouration and neutral output trim to compensate for level differences, Width control for manipulating the stereo width by using mid-side processing, Variable arrangement of the order of effects, Full integration with SSL 360 and control with UC1 (Art.#520390#) and UF8 hardware controllers (Art.#508557#)