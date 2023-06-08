Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Le score des tomates pourries commence à s’éteindre après un démarrage positif

Transformers : le soulèvement des bêtes cherche à ouvrir dans les cinémas ce week-end avec 155 millions de dollars décents dans le monde, mais alors que les premières critiques semblaient aller dans le même sens que Bourdon, un afflux de critiques négatives a vu le score des critiques du film déraper. Alors que Bourdon continue de détenir un solide score de 91 % sur Rotten Tomatoes, Le soulèvement des bêtes a maintenant glissé à 55% après avoir ouvert dans les 70%s.
Cependant, le public doit encore avoir son mot à dire sur le film et, comme pour la plupart des superproductions, il y aura probablement un énorme fossé entre les deux côtés de la médaille d’opinion. La plupart des gens se dirigent vers un film de Transformers en s’attendant à une chose en particulier… des robots qui changent de forme se brisant sept cloches les uns contre les autres sur une sorte d’artefact ou de source d’alimentation mythique. Rise of the Beasts semble certain d’en fournir beaucoup pour satisfaire les fans à long terme.
Malgré le score glissant, même après être tombé dans un état « pourri » Le soulèvement des bêtes est toujours l’un des films les mieux notés de la franchise, juste derrière l’original de Michael Bay Transformateurs film qui a un score global de 57%. Beaucoup d’autres films qui sont sortis dans la série ont enregistré des pourcentages d’adolescents de la part des critiques, alors peut-être que cela rend Le soulèvement des bêtes une sorte de chef-d’œuvre de la franchise.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts présente de nouveaux personnages et d’anciens favoris
Alors que de nombreux films Transformers sont restés fidèles à une configuration familière d’Autobots et de Decepticons, Le soulèvement des bêtes suit l’introduction des Dinobots dans Les Transformers: L’âge de L’extinction et apporte plus de groupes dans le monde de l’action réelle sous la forme des Maximals, Predacons et Terrorcons. Cependant, une constante que l’on retrouve dans le film est le retour de l’icône de la franchise Peter Cullen, qui assume à nouveau le rôle vocal d’Optimus Prime. Dans une featurette récemment publiée, Cullen a expliqué comment il en était venu à l’origine à jouer le rôle de Prime.
« Quand j’ai exprimé Prime pour la toute première fois, je vivais avec mon frère Larry, qui était un Marine. J’ai dit: » Je vais à une audition. Je vais être un camion. Et il a commencé à rire et il a dit : ‘Un camion ?!’ Et j’ai dit : ‘C’est un leader. C’est un héros. Et son comportement vient de changer. Il est juste allé, ‘Peter. Si vous voulez être un leader, soyez assez fort pour être doux. Et je suis arrivé à l’audition et j’ai dit: « Je m’appelle Optimus Prime, de la planète Cybertron. » Je n’avais aucun doute sur le fait que c’est ce à quoi un héros devrait ressembler, et j’étais convaincu que j’allais obtenir ce rôle. »
Transformers : le soulèvement des bêtes ressemble à un autre succès de franchise, et il semble que la façon de regarder ses critiques mitigées soit simple; si vous avez aimé toutes les autres entrées de la franchise, celle-ci va vous faire tomber. Si combattre les robots n’est pas votre truc, cela ne vous fera probablement pas changer d’avis.
