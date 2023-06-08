Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Le score des tomates pourries commence à s’éteindre après un démarrage positif

GameMill Entertainment Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx

Paris needs a hero! Once again, the city of lights is in trouble as it faces a new menace—the most threatening sentimonster ever created is about to take control! As you take on the personas of the globally renowned superheroez Ladybug and Cat Noir, you’ll need to unveil the diabolical plan hatched by archvillain Hawk Moth—and squash it! Immerse yourself into the magical world of Miraculous and level up your superpowers as you embark on your biggest journey yet!