Train Sim World 2, un jeu avec plus de 350 trophées, n’en aura plus

Train Sim World 2, une plate-forme gigantesque pour les passionnés de chemin de fer, n’obtiendra plus de trophées, malgré le plus grand choix de bibelots de l’histoire de PlayStation. Dovetail Games a, historiquement, inclus un nouvel ensemble de gongs avec chaque pack DLC qu’il publie, mais il a révélé sur son forum officiel que cela cesserait, à commencer par ses modules complémentaires DBBR-187 et West Cornwall.

« Nous sommes conscients que les trophées représentent une partie importante du jeu sur PlayStation pour beaucoup de gens et la décision de ne pas inclure les trophées n’a pas été prise à la légère », a déclaré un porte-parole. « Il y a une limite sur PS5 pour le nombre de mémoire DLC et le nombre de trophées qui peuvent être gagnés en un seul jeu et nous sommes très proches de cette limite. »

Ce n’est pas la première fois que nous entendons parler des limites des trophées sur les plates-formes PlayStation, mais les développeurs ont pu contourner ce problème sur la PS4 en créant des listes entièrement nouvelles. C’est quelque chose dont Dovetail Games lui-même a profité, aux côtés de Mojang pour Minecraft. Sony, cependant, n’a jamais communiqué publiquement quelles sont réellement ces limitations.

Il semble que les trophées pourraient faire un retour à l’avenir, en supposant que Sony modifie ses politiques : « Nous travaillons avec Sony pour résoudre [the] problèmes mais ne sont pas encore en mesure de promettre qu’il y aura une solution. Jusqu’à ce qu’il y ait une autre mise à jour, veuillez supposer que les futures versions sur PS5 n’incluront pas de trophées. Nous savons que cela affecte le plaisir et le défi du jeu.

Comme mentionné ci-dessus, Train Sim World 2 a d’autres problèmes liés à la quantité de DLC pouvant être attribuée à un seul jeu. Nous y avons fait face nous-mêmes : effectivement, le jeu ne peut pas lire certaines des extensions que nous avons installées, car apparemment nous avons dépassé la limite de mémoire DLC disponible sur PS5. C’est quelque chose que Sony devra corriger.

Les extensions pour Train Sim World 2 sont assez chères – le nouveau DLC West Cornwall coûte 24,99 €/29,99 € – il est donc raisonnable de s’attendre à ce que les trophées soient inclus, car ces itinéraires sont quelque peu comparables aux jeux complets. Espérons que c’est un problème que Dovetail Games pourra résoudre à la fois pour ses propres jeux et pour d’autres versions, car il semble bizarre de restreindre le nombre de gongs et même de DLC qu’un jeu peut avoir.

05/11/2021 à 15:45