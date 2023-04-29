Tous les trésors sur les emplacements de Coruscant dans la procédure pas à pas de Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Dans Survivant Jedi de Star Wars Il y a beaucoup à découvrir, mais vous devriez y aller doucement et suivre l’intrigue de temps en temps. Enfin, certaines zones de l’action-aventure ne peuvent être ouvertes que si vous avez la capacité appropriée.
Même sur la première planète Coruscante, sur lequel vous commencez, vous ne pouvez pas réclamer directement tous les objets de collection et les zones cachées. C’est peut-être un peu frustrant au début, mais ça fait partie du gameplay du genre Metroidvaniaauquel appartient Jedi Survivor.
Tous les trésors de Coruscant en un coup d’œil
Nous vous listons ci-dessous tous les trésors de Coruscant sur. Cependant, sachez qu’il y a des spoilers ici et là car certains coffres ne peuvent être atteints que beaucoup plus tard dans l’histoire.
Fossoyeuse de Coruscant – Toits x1
Vous pouvez trouver le premier trésor dans Fossoyeuse de Coruscant. Et dans la région toits.
- Le premier coffre il y a dans le coin les toits de Coruscant. Ici vous montez à droite du premier point de méditation et bascule les trois Soldat éclaireur hors de. Descendez ensuite les escaliers sur votre gauche et suivez la longue passerelle devant l’enseigne lumineuse au néon jusqu’au bout. Tournez ensuite à droite, sautez par-dessus le climatiseur et prenez enfin le premier trésor sous la forme d’un Bloc prioritaire pour vous.
Site de rénovation de Coruscant Fossoyeuse 4733 x3
Le suivant trois trésors vous pouvez trouver dans Fossoyeuse de Coruscant dans ce domaine Chantier de rénovation 4733. Rechercher ces lieux :
- Après avoir terminé la deuxième course de mur avec Cal sur l’énorme panneau d’affichage, courez directement vers la gauche sur le toit jusqu’au mur à l’arrière. Vous trouverez ici le premier trésor de cette zone, qui est à nouveau un Bloc prioritaire actes.
- Après avoir combattu tout un groupe de fantassins, au lieu de continuer vers l’objectif principal, continuez à monter l’escalier le plus proche. Sautez sur le poteau à gauche pour vous balancer au-dessus du gouffre. Tournez maintenant à gauche et vous trouverez une autre pépite Priorit.
- Une fois que vous avez descendu un escalier et avant de vous être faufilé à travers l’espace, regardez sous l’escalier. Car c’est là que se trouve le trésor que l’on peut facilement ignorer, un Bloc prioritaire.
Fossoyeuse de Coruscant – Cheminées industrielles x0
- Dans ce domaine, il y a Coruscante pas de trésors.
Industrie souterraine – Usine de viande souterraine x1
- Ce trésor est encore une fois caché assez méchant. Dans ce domaine Usine de viande souterraine il existe une portail vert avec ascenseur derrière. Vous ne pouvez franchir cette barrière énergétique qu’une fois que vous avez la capacité gicler ont. Une fois arrivé à la plate-forme de l’ascenseur, vous revenez rapidement à travers la porte verte, ce qui fait monter l’ascenseur sans vous. En dessous se trouve le trésor, que vous pouvez maintenant facilement emporter avec vous.
Undercity Industry – Entrepôt de distribution de fret x0
- Dans ce domaine, il y a Coruscante pas de trésors.
Undercity Skylanes – Station de réglementation x0
- Dans ce domaine, il y a Coruscante pas de trésors.
Undercity Skylanes – Hangar 2046-C x2
- Après avoir utilisé la tyrolienne et sauté sur une seconde au milieu, vous vous retrouverez devant le hangar. Passez devant la porte de gauche et prenez celle tout au bout Bloc prioritaire à vous allongé sur la balustrade et facilement négligé.
- Le dernier trésor que vous pouvez trouver sur Coruscant est un peu plus délicat. Dès que vous allez à mante revient, vous en verrez un rouge derrière le navire au bout de la zone Droïdes collecteurs de déchets voir. À l’origine censés apporter des objets de valeur à leurs propriétaires, ils accumulent désormais indépendamment tous les objets de valeur qu’ils peuvent trouver avec leurs mains mécaniques sales. Et bien sûr, il a votre chérie. Mais comment ces petits droïdes peuvent-ils être abattus ? Les usages en aucun Laissez tomber vos capacités de Force car il s’enfouira et ne sera pas vu pendant un moment. Au lieu de cela, courez après lui avec votre sabre laser et laissez-le sentir la lame ! Vous en obtenez un autre Bloc prioritaire pour vos soucis.
