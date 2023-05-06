Tous les coffres sur les emplacements de Jedha dans la procédure pas à pas de Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Disney STAR WARS Jedi Knight - Jedi Academy EUROPE

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be trained as a Jedi? Have you wondered what happened to Luke Skywalker after the events of Return of the Jedi? Well, wonder no more, as Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy is set to give you those answers and more as you take on a very unique journey within the Star Wars universe itself. One that'll show you a new side of the Force, as well as remind you just how far one has to fall. In this game, you'll get to create your very own Force-sensitive character. One who is new to the Force, and goes to Luke Skywalker himself in a brand new Jedi Academy to learn the ways of the Force. You'll get to customize your character in every aspect, from how they look, to the look of their Lightsaber, to the powers you wield, it's all up to you. But be warned, dangers are drawing near, and the Dark Side of the Force is closing in on you and your fellow Jedi Knights. Will you succumb to it? Or will you fight it off and take a more pure approach to the ways of combat? This story will make you make that choice. Along the way, Jedi Knight will take you to places all over the Star Wars universe, including getting you to see some classic Star Wars characters. So, if you're wanting the best Jedi-training and adventure experience ever, then Jedi Academy is definitely the game for you.