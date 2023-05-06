Tous les coffres sur les emplacements de Jedha dans la procédure pas à pas de Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Sauver la galaxie est en Survivant Jedi de Star Wars Oui, une chose, mais vous voulez avoir l’air intelligent tout en le faisant. Et c’est exactement pourquoi vous le trouverez dans toutes sortes de choses coffres Options de personnalisation pour vous, votre sabre laser et votre fidèle compagnon BD-01. Où sur jedha où vous pouvez trouver ces coffres et ce que vous devez faire pour les atteindre, nous vous le dirons dans celui-ci Guide.
Tous les coffres dans : Ruines antiques – Murs du monastère (06/06)
Ceux qui aiment s’habiller de nouveau dans Star Wars Jedi Survivor et assortir les couleurs de leur technologie se moqueront bien de Jedha, car il y a des tonnes de coffres à trouver ici qui couvrent ces besoins. Depuis forme également la région Ruines antiques et la zone associée murs du monastère pas exception. Tous Emplacements de ces coffres et vous pouvez découvrir les conditions requises pour y parvenir comme suit.
Adaptation BD-1 – Périphérique audio : Jumelles
- localité: Depuis le point de méditation des murs du monastère, traversez la plage en diagonale jusqu’à la colonne de pierre tombée qui mène à une ouverture dans les murs. Quelques ennemis vous attendent à l’intérieur, mais aussi cette boite et son contenu pour votre petit compagnon.
Ajustement BD-1 – Photorécepteurs : Jumelles
- localité: Juste avant le point de méditation Atonement Chambers, il y a un emplacement avec un raccourci, un établi et un parchemin allongé dans le sable. La boîte que vous recherchez se trouve directement au-dessus de l’établi mentionné. Utilisez le petit pilier de pierre pour sauter sur le prochain plus haut et enfin sur la caisse.
Personnalisation BD-1 – Tête : Jumelles
- localitéMission : Vous devez atteindre la zone au-dessus de la fosse avec le Sutaban, à la pointe nord-ouest du désert de sable, au nord du premier point de méditation. Soit en sautant par-dessus les piliers de pierre d’où vous avez trouvé le Power Rift, soit en glissant vers le bas depuis l’endroit où vous avez trouvé l’Echo Three Pilgrims et en utilisant le grappin. Utilisez une course murale et vous atteindrez cette caisse.
la clef maitresse
- localité: Prenez les escaliers près de l’endroit où les stormtroopers combattent le Sutaban comme point de départ. Suivez les escaliers, balancez-vous vers le mur via des grappins et utilisez un combo course murale / double saut pour atteindre le sommet. Une fois sur place, il ne vous reste plus qu’à sauter du tas de pierres.
Pantalon : Vagabond
- localitéMission : Trouver les remparts au-dessus de l’entrée des ruines. Prenez l’emplacement de Jedha Scroll #3 comme point de départ. Sur place, utilisez le mur comme une opportunité pour une course murale, que vous combinez avec un double saut à la toute dernière seconde pour atteindre l’autre côté. Vous y trouverez cette boîte et au-dessus un autre parchemin.
Chemise : Vagabond
- localité: Depuis l’endroit où le parchemin n°4 a été trouvé, ou la boîte avec le pantalon du Wanderer, allez directement dans l’abîme au-dessus de la fosse avec le Sutaban. Vous pouvez courir et faire un double saut à la toute dernière seconde de l’autre côté, là où la plate-forme se trouve à quelques mètres en dessous de vous. Cependant, c’est plus facile avec le sprint puissant.
Tous les coffres dans : Ruines antiques – Salles de Ranvell (02/02)
Peu de temps après votre voyage à travers les murs du monastère, vous atteindrez la zone Salles de Ranvellqui aussi à Ruines antiques entendu. Ici vous trouverez deux autres coffres, que l’on retrouve très tôt dans l’histoire de Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Où exactement, vous pouvez voir dans le tableau suivant, où nous vous fournissons des directions précises vers les coffres.
Adaptation BD-01 : plastoïdes communs
- localité: Trouvé dans la salle aux nombreux piliers, où vous pouvez également trouver l’entrée de la base de données Old Wars. Suivez simplement les instructions de cette entrée et vous trouverez automatiquement cette palette de couleurs pour votre fidèle compagnon. Recherchez-le en face de l’entrée que BD-1 peut scanner pour vous.
Coiffure : Undercut
- localité: Depuis l’entrée de la base de données Ancient Ruins, descendez et via le mur courez de l’autre côté, montez la grille pour atteindre le passage plus haut. Suivez le couloir. Juste avant le mur, que vous pouvez sauter pour trouver un parchemin ou glisser vers le bas pour atteindre l’entrée Scorch Marks, sautez dans un couloir et trouvez ce coffre.
Tous les coffres dans : Ceres Base – Hidden Hangar (02/02)
dès que tu Base de Céré Une fois que vous avez réalisé ce qui se passe dans le scénario de Star Wars Jedi Survivor de toute façon, vous pouvez examiner l’emplacement de plus près et sans aucune surprise. encore plus d’objets de collection trouver. Deux d’entre eux sont des coffres, mais le vôtre pas depuis le début peut atteindre. Vous pouvez savoir quand ils sont disponibles et comment les obtenir comme suit.
Le sabre laser de Cere Junda
- localité: Cette case n’apparaîtra qu’une fois que vous aurez terminé le scénario. Si tel est le cas, la boîte surdimensionnée est située au-dessus du mannequin d’entraînement, juste avant la porte menant aux archives. Si vous n’avez pas encore terminé les missions associées, il n’y a absolument rien à ce stade.
Personnalisation du sabre laser – Émetteur de lame : Junkyard
- localité: Vous ne pourrez atteindre cette caisse que plus tard dans le jeu. Dès que l’ascenseur près du mannequin d’entraînement, directement derrière votre vaisseau, peut être utilisé, montez à l’étage et cherchez l’entrepôt sombre. Vous y trouverez cette boîte et donc un autre ajustement pour votre instrument de meurtre extrêmement noble.
Tous les coffres dans : Ceres Base – Les archives (02/02)
Devenir Hangar sur Jedha dans « Star Wars Jedi Survivor » a pâturé à leur entière satisfaction n’est pas encore à la fin de la joyeuse chasse aux œufs de Pâques, car aussi dans la pièce adjacente Les archives Des objets de collection peuvent être trouvés. Même deux personnalisations de sabre laser attendent d’être découverts par vous, mais vous pouvez voir exactement comment procéder dans la liste ci-dessous.
Personnalisation du sabre laser – Commutateur : Junkyard
- localité: Suivez la description de l’emplacement de Jedha Scroll #1. Cependant, vous aurez alors besoin du Force Sprint et de la capacité à franchir les barrières vertes, que vous recevez automatiquement au cours du scénario « Star Wars Jedi Survivor ». Finalement, vous trouverez ce coffre derrière la barrière.
Personnalisation du sabre laser – Poignée : Junkyard
- localité: Ne peut être obtenu qu’après avoir terminé la dernière mission principale sur Jedha. Dès que la cachette est vide, il y a un drone au plafond, avec lequel vous pouvez vous balancer au plus haut niveau via des grappins. De là, sautez au niveau intermédiaire et vous verrez la caisse verrouillée dans l’une des deux zones d’angle.
- À gauche de la caisse se trouve un trou dans le mur à travers lequel BD-01 peut faire exploser une charge électrique pour alimenter la caisse. Visez le magasin d’énergie bleu, faites-le passer de l’électricité et vous pourrez piller le conteneur. En récompense, il y a une nouvelle personnalisation pour votre sabre laser.
(…) Chers lecteurs : Ce guide est actuellement encore en construction et sera mis à jour quotidiennement. Nous vous remercions de votre patience.
45secondes est un nouveau média, n’hésitez pas à partager notre article sur les réseaux sociaux afin de nous donner un solide coup de pouce. ?
-
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Édition Deluxe
-
Microsoft Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Édition Deluxe Xbox Series X S
-
Electronic Arts STAR WARS Jedi: SurvivorThe story of Cal Kestis continues in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor:trade_mark:, a third-person, galaxy-spanning, action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. This narratively driven, single-player title picks up 5 years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order:trade_mark: and follows Cal’s increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness. Pushed to the edges of the galaxy by the Empire, Cal will find himself surrounded by threats new and familiar. As one of the last surviving Jedi Knights, Cal is driven to make a stand during the galaxy’s darkest times — but how far is he willing to go to protect himself, his crew, and the legacy of the Jedi Order? Continue Cal’s journey. No longer a Padawan, Cal has come into his own and grown into a powerful Jedi Knight. Carrying the memories and expectations of the Jedi Order with him, his crusade against the Empire has only become more perilous. The Dark Times are closing in, and with enemies new and familiar surrounding him, Cal will need to decide how far he’s willing to go to save those closest to him. Go beyond your training. The cinematic combat system returns with additional Force abilities and new lightsaber fighting styles. Creatively leverage all these abilities and weapons to strategically take on an expanded host of enemies, sizing up strengths and weaknesses while cleverly utilizing your training to overcome your opponents and solve the mysteries that lay in your path. Explore an untamed galaxy. Discover new planets and familiar frontiers in the Star Wars galaxy, each with unique biomes, challenges, and enemies. Master new skills, equipment, and abilities that will augment the ways you explore, fight, and roam. With larger areas to explore and more to discover off the beaten path, …
-
Electronic Arts STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor EUROPEThe story of Cal Kestis continues in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor:trade_mark:, a third-person, galaxy-spanning, action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. This narratively driven, single-player title picks up 5 years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order:trade_mark: and follows Cal’s increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness. Pushed to the edges of the galaxy by the Empire, Cal will find himself surrounded by threats new and familiar. As one of the last surviving Jedi Knights, Cal is driven to make a stand during the galaxy’s darkest times — but how far is he willing to go to protect himself, his crew, and the legacy of the Jedi Order? Continue Cal’s journey. No longer a Padawan, Cal has come into his own and grown into a powerful Jedi Knight. Carrying the memories and expectations of the Jedi Order with him, his crusade against the Empire has only become more perilous. The Dark Times are closing in, and with enemies new and familiar surrounding him, Cal will need to decide how far he’s willing to go to save those closest to him. Go beyond your training. The cinematic combat system returns with additional Force abilities and new lightsaber fighting styles. Creatively leverage all these abilities and weapons to strategically take on an expanded host of enemies, sizing up strengths and weaknesses while cleverly utilizing your training to overcome your opponents and solve the mysteries that lay in your path. Explore an untamed galaxy. Discover new planets and familiar frontiers in the Star Wars galaxy, each with unique biomes, challenges, and enemies. Master new skills, equipment, and abilities that will augment the ways you explore, fight, and roam. With larger areas to explore and more to discover off the beaten path, …
-
Microsoft Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Xbox Series X S
-
Electronic Arts STAR WARS Jedi: SurvivorThe story of Cal Kestis continues in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor:trade_mark:, a third-person, galaxy-spanning, action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. This narratively driven, single-player title picks up 5 years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order:trade_mark: and follows Cal’s increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness. Pushed to the edges of the galaxy by the Empire, Cal will find himself surrounded by threats new and familiar. As one of the last surviving Jedi Knights, Cal is driven to make a stand during the galaxy’s darkest times — but how far is he willing to go to protect himself, his crew, and the legacy of the Jedi Order? Continue Cal’s journey. No longer a Padawan, Cal has come into his own and grown into a powerful Jedi Knight. Carrying the memories and expectations of the Jedi Order with him, his crusade against the Empire has only become more perilous. The Dark Times are closing in, and with enemies new and familiar surrounding him, Cal will need to decide how far he’s willing to go to save those closest to him. Go beyond your training. The cinematic combat system returns with additional Force abilities and new lightsaber fighting styles. Creatively leverage all these abilities and weapons to strategically take on an expanded host of enemies, sizing up strengths and weaknesses while cleverly utilizing your training to overcome your opponents and solve the mysteries that lay in your path. Explore an untamed galaxy. Discover new planets and familiar frontiers in the Star Wars galaxy, each with unique biomes, challenges, and enemies. Master new skills, equipment, and abilities that will augment the ways you explore, fight, and roam. With larger areas to explore and more to discover off the beaten path, …
-
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
-
Disney STAR WARS Jedi Knight II - Jedi OutcastYou may think that the Star Wars universe is confined to the official movies and TV shows that have been made for it. But in fact, there was a time where an entire expanded universe was around that told the stories of what happened after Return of the Jedi and beyond. Through these stories, both in books and in games, a new Star Wars universe was born. One of the games that helped define the genre was Star Wars: Jedi Knight II - Jedi Outcast. An adventure that took place after both the movies, and previous games. The plot follows a former Jedi named Kyle Katarn, one who has severed his connection with the Force due to almost falling to the Dark Side. In order to atone, he seeks to help the New Republic as a mercenary. But, when he finds out that a new Sith Lord is rising up to challenge the Republic, he must relearn his skills in order to fight him off. Jedi Outcast give you true diversity of gameplay, as you'll not only be able to wield a Lightsaber and several Force powers, but you'll also get to wield a plethora of weapons from the Star Wars universe. Take a liking to blasters, rifles, grenades, and much more. Whatever it takes to take on not only Imperial Forces, but the Force of the Dark Side itself. With a deep singleplayer campaign, and rich multiplayer mode, Jedi Outcast is a true Star Wars experience from top to bottom.
-
Disney STAR WARS Jedi Knight - Jedi Academy EUROPEHave you ever wondered what it would be like to be trained as a Jedi? Have you wondered what happened to Luke Skywalker after the events of Return of the Jedi? Well, wonder no more, as Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy is set to give you those answers and more as you take on a very unique journey within the Star Wars universe itself. One that'll show you a new side of the Force, as well as remind you just how far one has to fall. In this game, you'll get to create your very own Force-sensitive character. One who is new to the Force, and goes to Luke Skywalker himself in a brand new Jedi Academy to learn the ways of the Force. You'll get to customize your character in every aspect, from how they look, to the look of their Lightsaber, to the powers you wield, it's all up to you. But be warned, dangers are drawing near, and the Dark Side of the Force is closing in on you and your fellow Jedi Knights. Will you succumb to it? Or will you fight it off and take a more pure approach to the ways of combat? This story will make you make that choice. Along the way, Jedi Knight will take you to places all over the Star Wars universe, including getting you to see some classic Star Wars characters. So, if you're wanting the best Jedi-training and adventure experience ever, then Jedi Academy is definitely the game for you.
-
Electronic Arts STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order EUROPEA galaxy-spanning adventure awaits in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a new third-person action-adventure title from Respawn Entertainment. This narratively driven, single-player game puts you in the role of a Jedi Padawan who narrowly escaped the purge of Order 66 following the events of Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith. On a quest to rebuild the Jedi Order, you must pick up the pieces of your shattered past to complete your training, develop new powerful Force abilities and master the art of the iconic lightsaber - all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors. While mastering your abilities, players will engage in cinematically charged lightsaber and Force combat designed to deliver the kind of intense Star Wars lightsaber battles as seen in the films. Players will need to approach enemies strategically, sizing up strengths and weaknesses while cleverly utilizing your Jedi training to overcome your opponents and solve the mysteries that lay in your path. Star Wars fans will recognize iconic locations, weapons, gear, and enemies while also meeting a roster of fresh characters, locations, creatures, droids and adversaries new to Star Wars. As part of this authentic Star Wars story, fans will delve into a galaxy recently seized by the Empire. As a Jedi hero-turned-fugitive, players will need to fight for survival while exploring the mysteries of a long-extinct civilization all in an effort to rebuild the remnants of the Jedi Order as the Empire seeks to erase the Jedi completely. KEY FEATURES Cinematic, Immersive Combat – Jedi: Fallen Order delivers the fantasy of becoming a Jedi through its innovative lightsaber combat system–striking, parrying, dodging–partnered with a suite of powerful Force abilities you’ll need to leverage to overcome obstacles that stand in your way. This combat system is intuitive but takes training and …
-
Electronic Arts STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe EditionGet the story behind the game with the STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition, which includes: • Cosmetic skin for BD-1 • Cosmetic skin for the Stinger Mantis • Digital Art Book • “Director’s Cut” behind-the-scenes videos, featuring over 90 minutes of footage from the making of the game A galaxy-spanning adventure awaits in STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order, a new 3rd person action-adventure title from Respawn Entertainment. This narratively-driven single-player game puts you in the role of a Jedi Padawan who narrowly escaped the purge of Order 66 following the events of Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith. On a quest to rebuild the Jedi Order, you must pick up the pieces of your shattered past to complete your training, develop new powerful Force abilities, and master the art of the iconic lightsaber - all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors. While mastering your abilities, players will engage in cinematically-charged lightsaber and Force combat designed to deliver the kind of intense STAR WARS lightsaber battles as seen in the films. Players will need to approach enemies strategically, sizing up strengths and weaknesses while cleverly utilizing your Jedi training to overcome your opponents and solve the mysteries that lay in your path. STAR WARS fans will recognize iconic locations, weapons, gear, and enemies while also meeting a roster of fresh characters, locations, creatures, droids and adversaries new to STAR WARS. As part of this authentic STAR WARS story, fans will delve into a galaxy recently seized by the Empire. As a Jedi hero-turned-fugitive, players will need to fight for survival while exploring the mysteries of a long-extinct civilization all in an effort to rebuild the remnants of the Jedi Order as the Empire seeks to erase the Jedi completely. KEY FEATURES ● Cinematic, …
-
Electronic Arts STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen OrderA galaxy-spanning adventure awaits in STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order, a new 3rd person action-adventure title from Respawn Entertainment. This narratively-driven single-player game puts you in the role of a Jedi Padawan who narrowly escaped the purge of Order 66 following the events of Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith. On a quest to rebuild the Jedi Order, you must pick up the pieces of your shattered past to complete your training, develop new powerful Force abilities, and master the art of the iconic lightsaber - all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors. While mastering your abilities, players will engage in cinematically-charged lightsaber and Force combat designed to deliver the kind of intense STAR WARS lightsaber battles as seen in the films. Players will need to approach enemies strategically, sizing up strengths and weaknesses while cleverly utilizing your Jedi training to overcome your opponents and solve the mysteries that lay in your path. STAR WARS fans will recognize iconic locations, weapons, gear, and enemies while also meeting a roster of fresh characters, locations, creatures, droids and adversaries new to STAR WARS. As part of this authentic STAR WARS story, fans will delve into a galaxy recently seized by the Empire. As a Jedi hero-turned-fugitive, players will need to fight for survival while exploring the mysteries of a long-extinct civilization all in an effort to rebuild the remnants of the Jedi Order as the Empire seeks to erase the Jedi completely. KEY FEATURES ● Cinematic, Immersive Combat – Jedi: Fallen Order delivers the fantasy of becoming a Jedi through its innovative lightsaber combat system – striking, parrying, dodging - partnered with a suite of powerful Force abilities you’ll need to leverage to overcome obstacles that stand in your way. This combat system is intuitive to …