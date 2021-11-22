in Actualité

« The Witcher: Blood Origin » a terminé son tournage

Face à son grand succès dans le catalogue Netflix, le monde de « The Witcher » s’apprête à s’étendre avec un nouveau prequel intitulé « Blood Origin », qui se déroulera de nombreuses années avant les aventures menées par Henry Cavill dans le rôle de Geralt de Rivia, qui a apparemment terminé son tournage.

Declan de Barra, showrunner de cette nouvelle production se déroulant dans l’univers narratif créé par l’auteur polonais Andrzej Sapkowski, a partagé via Twitter quelques photographies avec lesquelles il annonce la fin de son tournage, sans révéler les progrès réalisés dans ce production.

Vous pourriez aussi être intéressé par: Cowboy Bebop : l’interprète d’Ed parle de son rôle dans la série

Netflix a indiqué que « The Witcher: Blood Origin » se déroulera exactement 1200 ans avant l’histoire originale, présentant les origines du premier sorcier et les événements qui se sont produits pendant la « conjonction des sphères », dans laquelle le monde des hommes, le les elfes et les monstres ont fusionné en un seul.

Ce prequel comprendra six épisodes, qui n’ont pas encore de date de sortie officielle sur le service de streaming. Sophia Brown, Michelle Yeoh, Laurence O’Fuarain, Lenny Henry, Francesca Mills, Amy Murray ou Dylan Moran sont quelques-uns des noms qui ont été confirmés pour faire partie de son casting.

Avec Declan de Barra comme showrunner et producteur exécutif, « The Witcher: Blood Origin » a Lauren Hissrich, showrrunner de la série originale, comme l’un de ses producteurs. Sapkowski a un rôle particulier en tant que consultant créatif, ce qui va sûrement apaiser les inquiétudes des fans de son travail.

Pendant ce temps, Henry Cavill, Freya Allan et Anya Chalotra se préparent pour la première de la deuxième saison de The Witcher le 17 décembre, où ils reprendront leurs rôles respectifs de Geralt, Ciri et Yennefer. Dans ces nouveaux épisodes, nous verrons le sorcier emmener la jeune princesse à Kaer Morhen, son ancienne maison d’enfance, où elle entrera pour contrôler le grand pouvoir qu’elle possède en elle.

Suivez-nous sur

Licence en sciences de la communication. Lecteur amateur à plein temps et cinéphile. J’ai rejoint la rédaction de Tónica en janvier 2020.

voir plus

45secondes est un nouveau média, n’hésitez pas à partager notre article sur les réseaux sociaux afin de nous donner un solide coup de pouce. 🙂

22/11/2021 à 02:22