The White Lotus Creator ouvert à la série Prequel mettant en vedette une Jennifer Coolidge vieillie

Velodyne impact x 10 noir

Velodyne impact x 10 - Subwoofers These powerful subwoofers combine efficient front-firing drivers with a down-firing bass reflex port. The Impact X series creates a lasting impression with amazing low frequency sound. The attractive, compact MDF enclosure of the subwoofers, in black or white finish, complements a modern interior design. The music and home theater experience from the smallest possible enclosure benefits enormously from the completely redesigned 10- and 12-inch drivers, which set new standards in this price range. A highly efficient Class D amplifier, together with core technologies from Velodyne Acoustics, minimize distortion and enable amazing bass performance. Features Active 10- or 12-inch driver combined with a bass reflex port on the bottom provide powerful low frequency sound. Four distinct signal processing presets are adjustable via remote control. Classic Class D amplifier, with 600 watts of peak power, provides ample power for great home theater or music listening performances. Anti-clipping circuit limits amplifier distortion. Specifications Driver 10″ front firing driver Amplifier Class D 500 watts dynamic 250 watt RMS Overall Frequency Response: (± 3 dB) 32 – 180 Hz Overall Frequency Response: (± 10 dB) 25 – 250 Hz Low Pass Crossover 50 Hz to 180 Hz (12 dB / Octave) Phase 0 / 180 degrees Cabinet Design 20mm MDF Magnet Structure Dual ferrite magnet motor Woofer 10″ high excursion double vented basket driver with reinforced paper Membrane Voice Coil Four Layer 2″ / 52mm Voicecoil Input Gold plated Stereo / LFE RCA, Nickel plated High level in Output Gold plated Stereo / LFE RCA Power Selector Off / Auto / On Finishes Black / white Dimensions (W / H/D) (includes feet and connectors) 32cm x 36cm x 40cm Weight (approx) 15kg Shipping Weight (approx) 17kg