The Last Wagon : Où a été tourné le film émouvant de Netflix ?

Alfred Publishing FARLOW TAL - AN EVENING WITH TAL FARLOW + DVD - GUITAR

Jody Fisher sits down with the incomparable Tal Farlow in a candid, entertaining and instructional video. Tal shares many of his arranging and soloing techniques and also discusses his influences and the great players he's worked with from the early days of be-bop and throughout his career. The last video ever made by this great jazz legend, and by far his most personal. Running time: 1hr. 5 min.