The Last of Us saison 2 : Pedro Pascal se confie sur le sort de Joël

By BEAUTY BAY Hydrocolloid Spot Patches Hydrocolloid Spot Patches 3 x 72pièces

Three packs of 72 blemish stickers.Stock up on your spot patch stash with the Skincare By BEAUTY BAY Hydrocolloid Spot Patches 3 x 72. Designed and developed by us to help you tackle breakouts; these stickers are the ideal goto for destressing your skin. Each hydrocolloid patch works by drawing out pus and other impurities from developing blemishes; as well as reducing the size of already present spots. Available in small and large sizes; use these stickers to dot your way to clearer skin. Contains three packs Each pack contains 72 stickers Suitable for all skin types Vegan Crueltyfree Money back promise ([see T&Cs](https://www.beautybay.com/s/moneybackguarantee/))Set; Contains: 3 x Skincare By BEAUTY BAY Hydrocolloid Spot Patches 72 Pieces