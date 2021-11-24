The Last Duel : Ridley Scott accuse les millennials de son échec

Cette année, le réalisateur acclamé Ridley Scott a surpris la critique spécialisée avec la première de « The Last Duel », un film dans lequel Matt Damon, Adam Driver et Jodie Comer sont à l’affiche des événements qui se sont déroulés en France au XIVe siècle, lorsque il eut lieu le dernier procès au combat dont il y a trace dans l’histoire du Moyen Âge.
Le film de Scott a reçu les éloges des critiques de cinéma, percevant environ 85% pour cent avec 81% dans la perception du grand public. Avec de si bonnes références d’acteur et derrière sa production, il a été presque incroyable que le film échoue au box-office.
Ridley Scott a pris la défense de son film et de son mauvais accueil au box-office en soulignant que la faute en incombe à un public démographique très spécifique : les millennials, qui, selon le cinéaste de 83 ans, préfèrent être sur la recherche de leurs propres téléphones portables avant de prêter attention à un film.
Scott considère que les nouvelles générations ont été mal encadrées, notamment avec l'utilisation de productions comme Facebook, qui influence leur propre perception du cinéma.
Scott considère que les nouvelles générations ont été mal encadrées, notamment avec l’utilisation de productions comme Facebook, qui influence leur propre perception du cinéma. La vérité est que le manque de succès commercial de « The Last Duel » a de multiples facteurs sans rapport avec la démographie du public.
Après les fermetures provoquées par la pandémie, les seuls gros succès commerciaux qui ont été présentés au box-office international ont été les gros blockbusters dont les lancements ont été reportés d’un an. Il y a une grande possibilité pour « The Last Duel » de trouver une nouvelle vitalité avec son arrivée dans les formats streaming et home.
