The House of Famous Mexico 2023 : Qui a été le troisième ÉLIMINÉ ce dimanche 25 juin ?

La maison du célèbre
Découvrez qui était le TROISIÈME éliminé de La Casa de los Famosos México 2023 ce dimanche 25 juin.
© Instagram @lacasafamososmxQui a été ÉLIMINÉ à La Casa de los Famosos México 2023 ce dimanche 25 juin ?
L’émission de télé-réalité des célébrités Televisa vient de terminer sa troisième semaine et le public a déjà commencé à montrer qui sont ses favoris et qui ils veulent retirer du programme. 13 célébrités ont commencé mais aujourd’hui on a dit au revoir, découvrez qui a été le troisième éliminé ce dimanche 25 juin à La Casa de los Famosos México 2023.
Galilea Montijo est l’animatrice de l’émission de téléréalité La Casa de los Famososavec Diego de Erice, Odalys Rámirez, ainsi que Pablo Chagra en tant qu’hôte numérique.
Comment VOTER à The House of Famous Mexico 2023?
Qui était le TROISIÈME éliminé de La Casa de los Famosos México 2023 ce dimanche 25 juin ?
Les nominés de cette semaine étaient Ferka, Barbara et Raquel Bigorra. Le public a voté et Le troisième éliminé de La Casa de los Famosos México 2023 ce dimanche 25 juin est Ferka Quiroz.
Qui sont les prochains participants à La Casa de los Famosos México 2023 ?
Qui sont les participants éliminés de La Casa de los Famosos México 2023 ?
- Marie-Claire Harpe. PREMIER ÉLIMINÉ
- Sophie Rivera Torres. DEUXIÈME ÉLIMINÉ
- Ferka Quiroz. TROISIÈME ÉLIMINÉ
Comment regarder EN DIRECT The House of Famous Mexico 2023 ?
Tu peux voir The House of Famous Mexico 2023 en direct via le service de streaming Vix+, en plus du fait que sur Channel 5, vous pouvez garder un œil sur les résumés du lundi au vendredi et les nominations le mercredi. Alors que les dimanches de gala et d’élimination sont le dimanche à travers le Canal de Las Estrellas.
