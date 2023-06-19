The House of Famous Mexico 2023 : Qui a été le deuxième ÉLIMINÉ ce dimanche 18 juin ?￼

streaming
Découvrez qui a été le DEUXIÈME éliminé de La Casa de los Famosos México 2023 ce dimanche 18 juin.
© Instagram @lacasafamososmxDEUXIÈME éliminé de The House of Famous Mexico 2023
L’émission de télé-réalité des célébrités Televisa vient de terminer sa deuxième semaine et le public a déjà commencé à montrer qui sont ses favoris et qui ils veulent retirer du programme. 13 célébrités ont commencé mais aujourd’hui on a dit au revoir, découvrez qui a été le deuxième éliminé ce dimanche 18 juin à La Casa de los Famosos México 2023.
Galilea Montijo est l’animatrice de l’émission de téléréalité La Casa de los Famososavec Diego de Erice, Odalys Rámirez, ainsi que Pablo Chagra en tant qu’hôte numérique.
Comment VOTER à The House of Famous Mexico 2023?
Qui a été le DEUXIÈME éliminé de La Casa de los Famosos México 2023 ce dimanche 18 juin ?
Les nominés de cette semaine étaient Poncho de Nigris, Sofía Rivera Torres et Sergio Mayer. Le public a voté et La deuxième éliminée de La Casa de los Famosos México 2023 ce dimanche 18 juin est Sofía Rivera Torres.
Qui sont les prochains participants à La Casa de los Famosos México 2023 ?
- Wendy Guevara de « Les Pertes »
- paul stanley
- Raquel Bigorre
- Emilio Osorio
- poncho nigris
- Ferka Quiroz
- Nicolas Porcella
- Céleri Quijano
- Barbara Torres
- Jorge Losa
- Sergio Mayer
Qui sont les participants éliminés de La Casa de los Famosos México 2023 ?
- Marie-Claire Harpe. PREMIER ÉLIMINÉ
- Sophie Rivera Torres. DEUXIÈME ÉLIMINÉ
Comment regarder EN DIRECT The House of Famous Mexico 2023 ?
Tu peux voir The House of Famous Mexico 2023 en direct via le service de streaming Vix+, en plus du fait que sur Channel 5, vous pouvez garder un œil sur les résumés du lundi au vendredi et les nominations le mercredi. Alors que les dimanches de gala et d’élimination sont le dimanche à travers le Canal de Las Estrellas.
