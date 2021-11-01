The Harder They Fall Review: Flashy Gunslingers Shoot to Thrill sur Netflix

TASCHEN Lawrence Schiller. Marilyn & Me

"You're already famous, now you're going to make me famous," photographer Lawrence Schiller said to Marilyn Monroe as they discussed the photos he was about to shoot of her. "Don't be so cocky," Marilyn replied, "photographers can be easily replaced." The year was 1962, and Schiller, 25, was on assignment for Paris Match magazine. He already knew Marilyn - they had met on the set of Let's Make Love - but nothing could have prepared him for the day she appeared nude during a swimming pool scene for the motion picture Something's Got to Give. Marilyn & Me is an intimate story of a legend before her fall and a young photographer on his way to the top. Schiller's original text and photographs-over two thirds of which have never or rarely been published-take us back to that time, and to the surprising connection that allowed Marilyn to bond with a kid from Brooklyn, a kid with a lot of ambition but very little experience. It's a story that has never been told before, recounted with tact, humor, and compassion. The result is a real and unexpected portrait that captures the star in the midst of her final struggle. Collector's Edition of 1,712 numbered copies (No. 251-1,962), all signed by the photographer. The book and clamshell box are covered in a custom woven duchesse silk from one of the world's most distinguished silk mills, Taroni, of Como, Italy Printed on archival paper Four foldouts, with one gatefold measuring a full 110 cm (44 in.) across Also available in two Art Editions of 125 copies, each with an original photograph