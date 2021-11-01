The Harder They Fall Review: Flashy Gunslingers Shoot to Thrill sur Netflix

in Série TV / Film

Les hors-la-loi du Far West s’interpellent avec des balles, des coups et des répliques accrocheuses dans un acteur afrocentrique très stylisé. Plus ils tombent est un western de vengeance sanglant avec une distribution étoilée d’acteurs noirs d’élite d’Hollywood. Le film donne à chaque personnage une chance de briller, mais ne parvient pas à établir un récit substantiel. Le manque de complexité n’est pas une fatalité, car la plupart des westerns ont au mieux des intrigues minces comme du papier. Plus ils tombent se concentre avec succès sur une histoire pulpeuse où l’ensemble talentueux et la violence granuleuse retiennent votre attention.

Plus ils tombent commence par un flash-back brutal sur un crime odieux. Des années plus tard, Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) s’est imposé comme un criminel charismatique qui aime voler les pires méchants. Ses fidèles lieutenants de gang, Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) et l’as flingueur Jim Beckwourth (RJ Cyler), décrochent un score important en tendant une embuscade au gang Crimson Hood. Nat se rend à Douglastown pour tenter de reconquérir le cœur de sa bien-aimée Stagecoach Mary (Zazzie Beetz).

Pendant ce temps, un train transportant un prisonnier infâme est arrêté net. La mortelle Trudy Smith (Regina King) et l’éloquent tireur à tirage rapide Cherokee Bill (Lakeith Stanfield) ont libéré le hors-la-loi le plus dangereux de tous. Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) a un compte à régler à Redwood. Le légendaire avocat Bass Reeves (Delroy Lindo) visite le saloon de Stagecoach Mary pour donner à Nat Love des nouvelles de l’évasion de la prison. Qui a passé presque toute sa vie dans une mission de vengeance pour tuer Rufus Duck. Les deux gangs s’affrontent dans un conflit féroce qui accumule un nombre important de cadavres des deux côtés.

Le réalisateur/co-scénariste Jeymes Samuel sort fulgurant dans son premier long métrage. Une carte indique clairement qu’il s’agit d’une histoire fictive, mais « toutes ces personnes étaient réelles ». Samuel crée un western sans vergogne noir en utilisant des cow-boys, des hors-la-loi et des hommes de loi historiques. Plus ils tombent représente une épreuve de force fantastique « et si » all-star. Samuel avait déjà tourné un court métrage western intitulé Ils meurent à l’aube avec plusieurs des mêmes personnages. Il devient plus grand, plus audacieux et plus impétueux ici en permettant aux acteurs de se délecter de leurs actions impitoyables.

Deux acteurs de soutien impressionnants volent la vedette aux vedettes de la liste A. RJ Cyler vous aura dans les points de suture en tant que Jim Beckwourth. Il fournit le soulagement comique du film. La meilleure intrigue secondaire l’amène à ronger son frein pour se battre en duel avec Cherokee Bill. Il passe la majeure partie de son temps à ramasser des ordures et à faire tourner ses pistolets comme des frisbees mortels. Danielle Deadwyler botte beaucoup de cul en tant que Cuffee, garde du corps et videur de Stagecoach Mary. Son personnage passe pour un homme, qui attise des « sentiments » hilarants à Beckwourth.

Plus ils tombent a un élément de vidéo musicale tout au long qui ne m’a pas plu. La bande originale des beats n’est pas destinée à un puriste western de la vieille école. J’admettrai volontiers que le jeune public trouvera probablement cet aspect attrayant et sera davantage impliqué dans l’histoire. Ce qui n’essaie jamais d’être autre chose que le thème standard de la vengeance. Plus ils tombent fonctionne grâce à un excellent casting, des personnages et des scènes d’action fluides. Plus ils tombent est produit par Overbrook Entertainment et Netflix. Il sera diffusé le 3 novembre exclusivement sur Netflix.

