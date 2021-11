« The Game Awards 2021 » dévoile sa liste complète des nominés

Kinguin Guild Wars Game of the Year Edition Digital Download CD Key

Includes: Guild Wars, Guild Wars Prophecies campaign An award-winning online fantasy epic awaits. No Subscription Fees! Take your first step into Guild Wars®, the award-winning fantasy online roleplaying game enjoyed by millions of players. Across Tyria, the human kingdoms are under attack by the vicious Charr. As a young hero caught between the powerful will of King Adelbern and the rebellious Prince Rurik, you are called upon to defend humanity. Will you become an instrument of the ancient ...