The Crown: 7 alternatives au vainqueur du Golden Globe 2021 pour la série dramatique

Remo 08"" Vintage A Coated

Remo 08"" Vintage A Coated, Tom Tom Head, Size: 08"", Vintage Ambassador Series, Design like the original from 1957, 2-Ply drumhead with 7.5- and 3-mil polyester film, White, roughened, This head revolutionized the way drums were played all over the world as the first successful alternative to the calf-skins