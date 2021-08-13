The Call of Duty: Vanguard Teasing a officiellement commencé

Bien que l’éditeur Activision n’ait pas encore communiqué de date de révélation officielle, il semble certainement que l’annonce de Call of Duty: Vanguard approche à grands pas. Les membres de la communauté ont reçu ce matin des clips taquinant le titre à venir, avec YouTuber MrDalekJD publier ce qu’il a reçu sur Twitter. Il dure quatre secondes et ne montre pas vraiment grand-chose, mais vous pouvez certainement déterminer le cadre : la Seconde Guerre mondiale. Le titre « Western Front » accompagnant la vidéo scelle alors l’affaire.
Mais avant cela, le compte Twitter officiel de Call of Duty a embrassé les fuites et les rumeurs d’hier avec son propre tweet comique. Développeur Call of Duty : Vanguard Sledgehammer Games a fait la même chose, soulignant avec humour qu’il ne semble pas pouvoir contrôler les fuites.
Ceux qui prétendent être au courant pointent vers une révélation officielle la semaine prochaine le 19 août 2021, donc si c’est vrai, nous avons exactement une semaine à attendre jusqu’à ce que le cadre de la Seconde Guerre mondiale et tout ce qui l’accompagne soit confirmé. L’existence d’une version bêta ouverte a également été divulguée hier aux côtés d’un bundle cross-gen et d’Ultimate Edition.
45secondes est un nouveau média, n’hésitez pas à partager notre article sur les réseaux sociaux afin de nous donner un solide coup de pouce. 🙂
-
Boohooman T-shirt à imprimé Call Of Duty Black Ops Homme - XL, blackT-shirt à imprimé Call Of Duty Black Ops Homme - XL - T-shirts and vests are the power players in every man’s wardrobe This season the dream team in male dressing gets daring with t-shirts and vests taking on poppin’ paisley prints and sporty slogans to keep you enviably on-trend. Vests come in versatile block colours for building your perfect look and polos in polished prints, while back to nature animal motifs are the new trend to try. Pair your printed tee with skinny jeans and suede desert boots to take you from day to night in style.
-
Boohooman T-shirt à imprimé Call Of Duty Black Ops Homme - M, blackT-shirt à imprimé Call Of Duty Black Ops Homme - M - T-shirts and vests are the power players in every man’s wardrobe This season the dream team in male dressing gets daring with t-shirts and vests taking on poppin’ paisley prints and sporty slogans to keep you enviably on-trend. Vests come in versatile block colours for building your perfect look and polos in polished prints, while back to nature animal motifs are the new trend to try. Pair your printed tee with skinny jeans and suede desert boots to take you from day to night in style.
-
Boohooman T-shirt à imprimé Call Of Duty Cold Ward Homme - black - M, blackT-shirt à imprimé Call Of Duty Cold Ward Homme - black - M - T-shirts and vests are the power players in every man’s wardrobe This season the dream team in male dressing gets daring with t-shirts and vests taking on poppin’ paisley prints and sporty slogans to keep you enviably on-trend. Vests come in versatile block colours for building your perfect look and polos in polished prints, while back to nature animal motifs are the new trend to try. Pair your printed tee with skinny jeans and suede desert boots to take you from day to night in style.
-
Boohooman T-shirt à imprimé Call Of Duty Cold Ward Homme - black - S, blackT-shirt à imprimé Call Of Duty Cold Ward Homme - black - S - T-shirts and vests are the power players in every man’s wardrobe This season the dream team in male dressing gets daring with t-shirts and vests taking on poppin’ paisley prints and sporty slogans to keep you enviably on-trend. Vests come in versatile block colours for building your perfect look and polos in polished prints, while back to nature animal motifs are the new trend to try. Pair your printed tee with skinny jeans and suede desert boots to take you from day to night in style.
-
Boohooman T-shirt à imprimé Call Of Duty Black Ops Homme - S, blackT-shirt à imprimé Call Of Duty Black Ops Homme - S - T-shirts and vests are the power players in every man’s wardrobe This season the dream team in male dressing gets daring with t-shirts and vests taking on poppin’ paisley prints and sporty slogans to keep you enviably on-trend. Vests come in versatile block colours for building your perfect look and polos in polished prints, while back to nature animal motifs are the new trend to try. Pair your printed tee with skinny jeans and suede desert boots to take you from day to night in style.
-
Boohooman T-shirt à imprimé Call Of Duty Black Ops Homme - L, blackT-shirt à imprimé Call Of Duty Black Ops Homme - L - T-shirts and vests are the power players in every man’s wardrobe This season the dream team in male dressing gets daring with t-shirts and vests taking on poppin’ paisley prints and sporty slogans to keep you enviably on-trend. Vests come in versatile block colours for building your perfect look and polos in polished prints, while back to nature animal motifs are the new trend to try. Pair your printed tee with skinny jeans and suede desert boots to take you from day to night in style.
-
Sinful Æsker Sinful Find the Spot Coffret de jouets sexuels avec guide de A à ZEnvie de partir pour un voyage orgasmique où le plaisir sensuel est roi ? Alors, le coffret de jouets sexuels Sinful Find the Spot avec guide de A à Z est un incontournable. Le coffret contient tout ce dont vous avez besoin pour commencer à stimuler le point G. En prime, vous recevez une huile de massage intime idéale pour explorer votre corps. Vous avez également droit à deux vibromasseurs pour point G, pour expérimenter et trouver ce que vous préférez. Le vibromasseur pour point G Slimline se compose d’un un long manche et d’une tête arrondie pour un effet très convivial. Le Curve Mini pour point G est de petite taille et son design ergonomique permet d’atteindre idéalement votre point G. Le lubrifiant à base d'eau inclus vous aide à rendre le jeu encore meilleur. Vous trouverez également, dans le coffret, un guide de A à Z en anglais. Le guide propose des informations sur le point G et un guide étape par étape des produits et de la stimulation du point G pour expérience optimale. Le coffret de jouets sexuels Sinful Find the Spot est idéal si vous souhaitez maîtriser la stimulation du point G pour un plaisir sexuel accru. Remarque : Les vibromasseurs utilisent respectivement 1 pile AA et 2 piles AA, qui ne sont pas incluses.