« The Book of Boba Fett » révèle le compte rendu officiel de ses épisodes

Kinguin The Raven Remastered EU PS4 CD Key

'The Raven - Legacy of a Master Thief' is a thrilling crime adventure in three episodes from the creators of 'The Book of Unwritten Tales'. Full of twists and turns, it immerses you in both sides of the story, combining thrill-of-the-chase whodunit with the risk and reward of a heist story. Paris, 1960. Europe is in the grip of the gentleman master thief The Raven. His burglaries are spectacular and he always emerges unscathed. Young hotshot investigator Nicolas Legrand stuns the public when ...