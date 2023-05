Taika Waititi dirigera l’adaptation de Klara and the Sun d’Ishiguro

Fournisseur Cultura Klara And The Sun

From her place in the store, Klara, an Artificial Friend with outstanding observational qualities, watches carefully the behaviour of those who come in to browse, and of those who pass in the street outside. She remains hopeful a customer will soon choose her, but when the possibility emerges that her circumstances may change for ever, Klara is warned not to invest too much in the promises of humans. In Klara and The Sun , Kazuo Ishiguro looks at our rapidly changing world through the eyes of an unforgettable narrator to explore a fundamental question: what does it mean to love? ''A masterpiece of great beauty, meticulous control and, as ever, clear, simple prose.'' Sunday Times ''Another masterwork, a work that makes us feel afresh the beauty and fragility of our humanity.'' Observer ''People will absolutely love this book, in part because it enacts the way we learn how to love.'' Anne Enright, Guardian