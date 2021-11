Sylvester Stallone révèle le retour de Starhawk dans Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of The Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol. 1

A collection of songs featured in the Guardians of the Galaxy film, Awesome Mix Vol. 1 is available here on vinyl. Stacked with the '70s hits that made the movie so especially memorable. 2014, Hollywood. Tracklisting 1. Hooked on a Feeling - Blue Swede 2. Go All the Way - The Raspberries 3. Spirit in the Sky - Norman Greenbaum 4. Moonage Daydream - David Bowie 5. Fooled Around And Fell In Love - Elvin Bishop 6. I'm Not in Love -10cc 7. I Want You Back - Jackson 5 8. Come and Get Your Love - Redb