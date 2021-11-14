in Série TV / Film

Sylvester Stallone dit qu’il a failli mourir pendant le tournage de Rocky IV

Cela fait un moment que Sylvester Stallone a révélé pour la première fois qu’il préparait une nouvelle coupe de Rocheux IV et maintenant Rocky vs Drago – La coupe du réalisateur ultime est arrivé avec un tout nouveau documentaire sur la réalisation du film sportif emblématique. Bien qu’il existe de nombreuses informations intéressantes à tirer du documentaire, une révélation faite par Stallone à propos de son affrontement brutal avec Dolph Lungren est qu’une blessure subie pendant leur combat l’a presque tué, mais cela n’a pas empêché Stallone d’utiliser le se battre dans le montage final du film.

Selon Les consommables star, il a été transporté d’urgence dans une unité de soins intensifs d’un hôpital californien depuis le tournage au Canada, où il a passé quatre jours avant de retourner pour terminer le tournage du film. Au cours d’un clip dans le Rocheux IV documentaire, Stallone révèle…

45secondes.fr VIDÉO DU JOUR

« La première chose que nous avons tournée [was] mon entrée, [Lundgren’s] l’entrée et les présentations, puis je me suis vraiment blessé pendant le combat et j’ai dû être transporté par avion en soins intensifs vers la Californie depuis le Canada. [Lundgren] m’a pulvérisé. Et je ne l’ai pas ressenti sur le moment, mais plus tard dans la nuit, mon cœur a commencé à gonfler. Ma tension artérielle est montée à 260 et j’allais parler aux anges. La prochaine chose que je sais, c’est que je suis sur ce vol d’urgence à basse altitude. Je suis aux soins intensifs entouré de religieuses et puis après ça, j’ai dû rentrer et finir le combat. »

Stallone a eu de quoi l’occuper au cours des derniers mois, mais pendant le verrouillage, il a décidé d’utiliser le temps d’arrêt pour terminer le travail sur un remaniement du film de 1985, qui était prévu depuis un certain temps. Le quatrième film de la franchise voit le boxeur soviétique Ivan Drago annoncer son désir d’affronter Rocky sur le ring, mais à la place, il finit par combattre le meilleur ami et ancien rival de Rocky, Apollo Creed. Lorsque Drago tue Creed sur le ring, Rocky affronte la puissance soviétique dans un match de rancune pour l’honneur de son pays et pour venger la mort de Creed.

Le titre officiel Rocky vs Drago – La coupe du réalisateur ultime lancé en salles le 11 novembre pour une nuit seulement, puis est passé en VOD. Contient plus de 40 minutes de nouvelles séquences inédites, y compris un combat final fortement recoupé et prolongé, et donne vie au film d’une nouvelle manière, ce à quoi Stallone a fait allusion dans des séquences précédemment publiées. « Si vous pouvez revenir en arrière pour recouper votre film, je vous garantis que vous l’aborderez avec une sensibilité et une sagesse, et une confiance, ‘oh, pourquoi n’ai-je pas vu ça avant ?' », a déclaré Stallone. « Nous avons tous le droit de suivre nos rêves, de nous en tenir à nos croyances, car à la fin c’est tout ce que vous avez et si vous continuez à y croire, vos rêves finiront par se réaliser. »

Sylvester Stallone a récemment été occupé à terminer son dernier tournage sur Les consommables 4, travaille actuellement sur ses représailles contre Starhawk dans Les Gardiens de la Galaxie Vol. 3 et a déjà dit au revoir à la franchise Rocky en n’apparaissant pas dans le nouveau Credo film. Peut-être Rocky contre Drago sera sa dernière interaction avec la franchise Rocky, mais qui sait quelles autres surprises Stallone a dans sa manche à l’avenir.

Sujets : Rocky 4

45secondes est un nouveau média, n’hésitez pas à partager notre article sur les réseaux sociaux afin de nous donner un solide coup de pouce. 🙂

14/11/2021 à 23:20