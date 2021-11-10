Sylvester Stallone a déclaré qu’il avait failli mourir sur le tournage de Rocky IV

Sylvester Stallone a révélé comment il aurait pu mourir pendant le tournage de Rocky IV, après qu’une de ses scènes de combat avec Dolph Lundgren ait mal tourné.
Le fictif Rocky Balboa a sans doute enduré son combat le plus dur de tous les temps dans Rocky IV, battant le Russe Ivan Drago aux stéroïdes, mais au prix de sa licence de boxe, avec ses blessures subies lors du combat menant à sa retraite du ring – à moins que vous ne comptiez ça. retour de l’exposition dans Rocky Balboa en 2006. Ce que nous ne faisons pas.
Cependant, la bataille entre les deux personnages aurait également pu avoir de graves répercussions sur la vie réelle de Stallone, comme il l’a révélé dans une récente interview.
S’exprimant avant une sortie recoupée du film de 1985, le Daily Mail a rapporté que Stallone a déclaré: « Au premier tour, où il m’a renversé, c’est pour de vrai.
« Il m’a pulvérisé et je ne l’ai pas ressenti à ce moment-là, mais plus tard dans la nuit, mon cœur a commencé à gonfler. »
Stallone a poursuivi en disant: « Il avait contusionné le sac pério cardio, c’est-à-dire lorsque le cœur frappe la poitrine – comme dans un accident de voiture lorsque votre poitrine frappe le volant.
« Ma tension artérielle est montée à 260. Ils pensaient que j’allais parler aux anges. »
Heureusement, comme nous le savons, Stallone allait bien et a continué à apparaître dans Rocky V et Rocky Balboa, ainsi que dans Creed et Creed II avec Michael B. Jordan.
En 2018, Stallone a semblé officiellement retirer le personnage. Dans un post Instagram accompagnant une vidéo, il a écrit : « Je veux juste remercier tout le monde dans le monde entier d’avoir pris la famille Rocky dans leur cœur pendant plus de 40 ans.
Cela a été mon privilège ultime d’avoir pu créer et jouer ce personnage significatif. »
« Bien que cela me brise le cœur, malheureusement, toutes les choses doivent passer… et finir. Je vous aime, gens gentils et généreux, et la chose la plus merveilleuse de toutes, c’est que ROCHEUX ne mourra jamais parce qu’il vit en vous. »
Cependant, moins d’un an plus tard, il y avait des rumeurs selon lesquelles Rocky VII pourrait en fait être sur les cartes, tandis que plus tôt cette année, Stallone a révélé qu’il travaillait sur un script pour un prequel de Rocky, qui sera transformé en une série télévisée.
Écrivant sur Instagram, l’acteur a déclaré: « C’est peut-être la publication la plus étrange à ce jour. J’ai commencé ce matin en écrivant un traitement pour une préquelle de Rocky pour le streaming.
« Idéalement 10 épisodes pendant quelques saisons pour vraiment aller au cœur des personnages là-dedans [sic] années plus jeunes.
« Voici une petite partie de la façon dont mon processus d’écriture créative commence… j’espère que ça arrivera – et puis j’ai eu besoin de me vider la tête alors je suis allé à la pêche… Parlez d’extrêmes ! Continuez à frapper mes amis. »
il semble que Rocky soit un personnage que l’acteur vétéran gardera à vie.
