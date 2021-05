Star Wars: 10 personnages préférés des fans

Star Wars Pull de Noël Homme Star Wars Personnages et Sapins - Vert - M - Vert Citron

Disney was one of the first companies in the world to bring us world-class animation, and with iconic characters like Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and more, you can't get more iconic than this! The iconic logo and franchises make Disney one of the biggest brands on the planet, and is more popular than ever before. A long time ago in a galaxy not so far away, Star Wars came to our screens in 1977 and has quickly become one of the most iconic Movie Brands on the planet. George Lucas' iconic vision for the blend of Science Fiction and Fantasy is beloved worldwide. Crafted from a cotton mix this Officially licensed Disney sweatshirt has a stylised print on the front, a crew neck and long sleeves. Features:Ethically Sourced.If you prefer a baggy fit, please order a size up.Officially Licensed