Spider-Man No Way Home : une vidéo sème le doute sur l’apparence de Tobey Maguire et Andrew Garfield

Hier soir, une nouvelle bande-annonce de Spider-Man : Pas de chemin à la maison, qui est arrivé chargé d’action. Parmi diverses apparitions de méchants comme le Lutin vert, Marchand de sable ou Docteur Octopus, plusieurs raisons ont également été trouvées pour penser qu’il y aurait plus d’un Homme araignée dans le film. Les analyses de certains abonnés dans les réseaux ont nourri la conviction que les deux Tobey Maguire Quoi Andrew Garfield ils feraient partie du film.
Maintenant, un nouveau teaser de moins de 15 secondes a été publié qui a vaincu l’une des raisons pour justifier cette théorie. Dans l’une des séquences présentées, il était possible de voir Pierre Parker sur le point de tomber, tandis qu’une toile d’araignée le tenait par le pied. Pour beaucoup, c’était une raison suffisante pour croire qu’un acteur autre que Tom Holland allait se joindre en tant que Pierre.
Cependant, l’avancée révélée il y a quelques instants a prouvé qu’il ne s’agissait que d’un sort de Docteur étrange. Lorsque Pierre il était sur le point de s’échapper, Stéphane a invoqué un portail devant et derrière lui qui a généré que la toile d’araignée lancée par Homme araignée impact direct sur lui. « C’est l’une des choses les plus cool qui me soit arrivée. Mais ne recommence plus », Il dit Pierre à Étrange dans le bref taquin.
Le coup à Lizard, la grande illusion des fans
Parmi les images diffusées, il était également possible de voir une séquence dans laquelle tous les méchants historiques qui ont été vus dans les films de Homme araignée les vingt dernières années faisaient partie d’une scène de combat. Sans surprise, les fans ont pris chaque image diffusée et l’ont analysée ad nauseam, à la fois à vitesse normale et au ralenti. Ainsi, ils ont découvert un mystérieux coup sur Lézard.
Pour beaucoup, cela pourrait s’expliquer par l’apparition d’un Homme araignée différent de Tom Holland qui a été supprimé en post-production pour éviter les fuites qui dans merveille ils auraient si bien gardé. Cependant, une nouvelle théorie a émergé qui jetterait le doute sur cette version du multivers et jetterait les bases de l’apparition d’un autre personnage. Certains pensent que le coup a été porté par L’homme fourmi rétréci et c’est pourquoi il n’a pas été vu dans l’aperçu. Jusqu’au moment Paul Rudd n’a pas été confirmé ou crédité dans le film, selon IMDb.
