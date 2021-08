Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer fait la promotion des contrôleurs PS5

Hi-Tec ULA Tour Sandals - AW21 - Brown - Size: 44 - mens

Hi-Tec ULA Tour Sandals The ultimate all-terrain sandal, engineered for the trail and equally at home on the streets. Nylon Webbed Upper Built for support and durability the nylon webbing on the upper of the sandal has been designed to fit comfortably on the foot no matter what the terrain. Nylon webbing is longer lasting and durable to avoid fraying and rips to the upper. These open toed sandals have a secure and comfortable fit which is provided through four adjustable hook and loop fastenings with buckle to enable you to create a more custom and comfortable fit for you. EVA Midsole Constructed using a EVA midsole, the ULA Tour sandals provide comfortable cushioning that keeps you going all day long. Specially designed to contour to the shape of your foot the Hi- Tec EVA sockliner helps you stay comfy everyday sculpted in the foot shape. As well as this, the moulded midsole are padded for extra support and shock absorption supplying a more pleasant fit. Completing the midsole is an internal shank which delivers lightweight support and reduces the chance of ankle rolling or injury by providing a bit more stability to the foot whilst on of rough terrain. MD-Traction Outsole The flexible MD-traction outsole adds the perfect amount of traction whatever the terrain.The durable rubber outsole provides unparalleled grip and traction across tricky surfaces whilst offering protection against the rugged terrain. Made with adventures in mind, precisely placed lugs help grip and enhances stability even in wet and muddy conditions; assisting in every stride you make.