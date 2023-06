Spider-Man : la sitcom grâce à laquelle Miles Morales existe

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales — PlayStation 5, version anglaise

Stunning uals: Travel to a snowy Marvel’s New York in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, realized in beautiful 4K and HDR.* Experience reflections on buildings with ray tracing, and improved lighting, shadow, and character detail. An optional 60fps performance mode brings the Spider-Man universe to life. Fast Loading: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales takes advantage of fast loading, using ultra-high speed SSD. Zip across Marvel’s New York in no time and reload almost instantly Adaptive Triggers: Feel Spider-Man’s webs on your fingertips with the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Haptic Feedback: Each one of Miles Morales’s punches, web shots and venom blasts is felt in your hands with the immersive haptic feedback of the DualSense wireless controller Tempest 3D AudioTech: Hear the city come alive around you in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales with 3D spatial audio enabling you to hear what’s happening around you from the rooftops to the city streets. The sounds of the city immerse you in Marvel’s New York and bring blockbuster Spider-Man moments to life with the PS5 console’s Tempest 3D AudioTech