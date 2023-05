Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse International Trailer révèle de nouvelles images

Activision, The Amazing Spider-Man DLC Package

Includes: The Amazing Spider-Man™ - Lizard Rampage Pack The Amazing Spider-Man™ - Oscorp Search and Destroy Pack The Amazing Spider-Man™ - Rhino Challenge The Amazing Spider-Man™ - Stan Lee Adventure Pack Set shortly after the events of Columbia Pictures' new film, The Amazing Spider-Man throws New York City's brand new hero back into free-roaming, web-slinging action, as he protects the Big Apple from a deluge of unimaginable threats. The Amazing Spider-Man - Lizard Rampage Pack Become the Lizard: The notorious Lizard is on the loose again in Manhattan! Take control of Dr. Connors' terrifying alter-ego in a race against time. The Amazing Spider-Man - Oscorp Search and Destroy Pack Unlock the Oscorp Search & Destroy Pack! Gain exclusive access to two new mini-games featured on Spider-Man’s in-game cell phone The Amazing Spider-Man - Rhino Challenge Rampage through NYC as the unstoppable Rhino and cause as much destruction as possible before the timer runs out! The Amazing Spider-Man - Stan Lee Adventure Pack Completely voiced by the Spider-Man creator himself, you’ll play as Stan Lee and web-sling through NYC in an amazing race across the city.