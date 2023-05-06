Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse devrait plus que doubler le box-office d’ouverture de son prédécesseur

Spider-Man: à travers le Spider-Verse devrait surpasser son prédécesseur en termes de gains du week-end d’ouverture. Box Office Pro a prévu que le film rapporterait au moins 85 millions de dollars sur le marché intérieur au cours des trois premiers jours de sa sortie. Ce chiffre ferait plus que doubler les revenus du week-end d’ouverture de son prédécesseur, Dans le Spider-Verse, qui a rapporté 35,4 millions de dollars lors de sa première. Les projections haut de gamme sont encore plus optimistes, suggérant que À travers le vers d’araignée pourrait potentiellement gagner jusqu’à 105 millions de dollars sur le marché intérieur lors de son week-end d’ouverture, triplant presque les revenus de son prédécesseur. Les projections élevées du film sont en partie dues au succès de Dans le Spider-Versequi a été bien accueilli par les critiques et le public.
Spider-Man: à travers le Spider-Verse suit l’histoire de Miles Morales et ses retrouvailles avec Gwen Stacy. L’intrigue tourne autour des deux personnages alors qu’ils voyagent à travers le multivers, rencontrant une équipe d’autres Spider-People en cours de route. Cette équipe est chargée de protéger l’existence même du multivers, mais ils se retrouvent en désaccord face à une nouvelle menace. Ce conflit oblige Miles à confronter ses propres croyances sur ce que signifie être un héros. Le film sera réalisé par Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers et Justin K. Thompson, avec un scénario écrit par Phil Lord, Christopher Miller et David Callaham.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse sera l’un des films d’animation les plus longs de l’histoire
Spider-Man: à travers le Spider-Verse a suscité un intérêt considérable en raison de sa durée d’exécution étendue. Il a été confirmé que le film avait une durée de 140 minutes, ce qui en fait l’un des films d’animation occidentaux les plus longs de tous les temps. La productrice Amy Pascal a souligné l’importance de se soucier des personnages dans une suite, plutôt que de grossir juste pour être plus gros. Elle croit que les cloches et les sifflets ne sont bons que si vous vous en souciez. Pascal a également confirmé que Spider-Man: à travers le Spider-Verse est en fait une histoire d’amour entre Miles et Gwen. Le scénario du film se concentrera sur leur relation, ce qui ajoutera une profondeur émotionnelle au film. On dit que c’est une continuation du premier film, mais avec une touche plus personnelle.
« Le danger avec une suite est de devenir plus grand juste pour le plaisir de grandir. Mais toutes les cloches et tous les sifflets ne sont pas bons à moins que vous ne vous en souciez… Ce film est une histoire d’amour entre Miles et Gwen. »
Andy Samberg, qui est surtout connu pour ses rôles dans Brooklyn neuf-neuf et en tant que membre de The Lonely Island, devrait rejoindre la distribution vocale du film. Samberg rejoindra un casting déjà étoilé, dont Shameik Moore qui reviendra en tant que voix de Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld en tant que Gwen Stacy et Jake Johnson en tant que Peter B. Parker. D’autres acteurs notables impliqués dans le projet incluent Oscar Isaac dans le rôle de Miguel O’Hara, également connu sous le nom de Spider-Man 2099, Issa Rae dans le rôle de Jessica Drew, également connue sous le nom de Spider-Woman, Karan Soni dans le rôle de Pavitr Prabhakar, alias Spider-Man India du connu sous le nom de Mumbattan, et Daniel Kaluuya dans le rôle de Hobart « Hobie » Brown, alias Spider-Punk.
Spider-Man: à travers le Spider-Verse devrait sortir en salles le 2 juin 2023.
Activision, The Amazing Spider-Man DLC PackageIncludes: The Amazing Spider-Man™ - Lizard Rampage Pack The Amazing Spider-Man™ - Oscorp Search and Destroy Pack The Amazing Spider-Man™ - Rhino Challenge The Amazing Spider-Man™ - Stan Lee Adventure Pack Set shortly after the events of Columbia Pictures' new film, The Amazing Spider-Man throws New York City's brand new hero back into free-roaming, web-slinging action, as he protects the Big Apple from a deluge of unimaginable threats. The Amazing Spider-Man - Lizard Rampage Pack Become the Lizard: The notorious Lizard is on the loose again in Manhattan! Take control of Dr. Connors' terrifying alter-ego in a race against time. The Amazing Spider-Man - Oscorp Search and Destroy Pack Unlock the Oscorp Search & Destroy Pack! Gain exclusive access to two new mini-games featured on Spider-Man’s in-game cell phone The Amazing Spider-Man - Rhino Challenge Rampage through NYC as the unstoppable Rhino and cause as much destruction as possible before the timer runs out! The Amazing Spider-Man - Stan Lee Adventure Pack Completely voiced by the Spider-Man creator himself, you’ll play as Stan Lee and web-sling through NYC in an amazing race across the city.
Pandora Clous d’Oreilles Pavés Marvel Masque de Spider-ManQuelqu’un a dit Spider-Man ? Tissez votre histoire à la manière de l'homme-araignée avec ces clous d'oreilles scintillants à l'effigie de ce héros urbain adoré de tous. Confectionnés en argent 925/1000e et sertis d'oxydes de zirconium taille rond brillant faisant briller le masque de mille feux, ces clous d'oreilles totalement uniques sont également décorés de touches de résine façon émail noire représentant les yeux de l'homme-araignée. Portez ce bijou afin de ne jamais oublier que vous êtes sensationnelle telle que vous êtes.
Pandora Charm Marvel Spider-Man Surplombant la VilleDominez la ville tout comme Spider-Man avec notre nouveau charm à l'effigie du célèbre homme-araignée. Confectionné en argent 925/1000e, ce charm richement détaillé représente Spider-Man, super-héros adoré de tous, en action, en train d'utiliser ses pouvoirs devant une toile d'araignée ajourée et de surplomber une métropole tentaculaire représentée au verso du charm. Portez ce charm original, orné de détails en résine façon émail rouge vif recréant à la perfection le légendaire costume de Spider-Man, sur vos bracelets, boucles d'oreilles ou autres bijoux à charms afin de ne jamais oublier que vous êtes sensationnelle telle que vous êtes.
Pandora Pendentif Pavé Marvel Spider-ManImaginez-vous en train de bondir d'un gratte-ciel à l'autre comme Spider-Man avec notre Pendentif Pavé Marvel Spider-Man. Ce pendentif scintillant à l'effigie de Spider-Man, notre super-héros urbain adoré, est confectionné en argent 925/1000e et serti d'un oxyde de zirconium taille rond brillant pour faire briller de mille feux le costume de l'homme-araignée. Avec ses deux oxydes de zirconium taille poire, sertis clos, représentant les yeux, ce pendentif poli incarne à la perfection Spider-Man en train de tisser sa toile. Portez ce bijou afin de ne jamais oublier que vous êtes sensationnelle telle que vous êtes.
Pandora Porte-clés Marvel Spider-Man Surplombant la VilleDominez la ville tout comme Spider-Man avec notre nouveau Porte-clés Marvel Spider-Man Surplombant la Ville. Ce porte-clés à Charms Pandora Moments en argent 925/1000e est doté d'un support pour charms composé de la maille serpent emblématique de Pandora et pouvant accueillir jusqu'à trois charms, charms pendants ou pendentifs. Retrouvez le Charm Marvel Spider-Man Surplombant la Ville, richement détaillé représentant Spider-Man, super-héros adoré de tous, en action, en train d'utiliser ses pouvoirs devant une toile d'araignée ajourée et de surplomber une métropole tentaculaire représentée au verso du charm. Rehaussez votre trousseau de clés avec ce sublime Porte-clés Marvel Spider-Man Surplombant la Ville.
PlayStation PC LLC, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered EUROPEDeveloped by Insomniac Games in collaboration with Marvel, and optimized for PC by Nixxes Software, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC introduces an experienced Peter Parker who’s fighting big crime and iconic villains in Marvel’s New York. At the same time, he’s struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career while the fate of Marvel’s New York rests upon his shoulders. Key Features Be Greater When iconic Marvel villains threaten Marvel’s New York, Peter Parker and Spider-Man’s worlds collide. To save the city and those he loves, he must rise up and be greater. Feel like Spider-Man After eight years behind the mask, Peter Parker is a crime-fighting master. Feel the full power of a more experienced Spider-Man with improvisational combat, dynamic acrobatics, fluid urban traversal and environmental interactions. Worlds collide The worlds of Peter Parker and Spider-Man collide in an original action-packed story. In this new Spider-Man universe, iconic characters from Peter and Spider-Man’s lives have been reimagined, placing familiar characters in unique roles. Marvel’s New York is your playground The Big Apple comes to life in Marvel’s Spider-Man. Swing through vibrant neighborhoods and catch breathtaking views of iconic Marvel and Manhattan landmarks. Use the environment to defeat villains with epic takedowns in true blockbuster action. Enjoy The City That Never Sleeps complete content Following the events of the main story of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, experience the continuation of Peter Parker’s journey in Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps, three story chapters with additional missions and challenges to discover. PC Features PC Optimized Graphics Enjoy a variety of graphics quality options to tailor to a wide range of devices, unlocked framerates, and support for other technologies including performance boosting NVIDIA DLSS and image quality enhancing NVIDIA DLAA. Ray-traced reflections and improved shadows* See the city come to life …
Sony Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PS5 EUROPEThis isn’t the Spider-Man you’ve met or ever seen before. In Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, we meet an experienced Peter Parker who’s more masterful at fighting big crime in New York City. At the same time, he’s struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career while the fate of Marvel’s New York rests upon his shoulders. Features Be greater When a new villain threatens Marvel’s New York, Peter Parker and Spider-Man’s worlds collide. To save the city and those he loves, he must rise up and be greater. Feel like Spider-Man After eight years behind the mask, Peter Parker is a crime-fighting master. Feel the full power of a more experienced Spider-Man with improvisational combat, dynamic acrobatics, fluid urban traversal and environmental interactions. A rookie no longer, this is the most skillful Spider-Man you’ve ever played. Worlds collide The worlds of Peter Parker and Spider-Man collide in an original action-packed story. In this new Spider-Man universe, iconic characters from Peter and Spider-Man’s lives have been reimagined, placing familiar characters in unique roles. Marvel’s New York is your playground The Big Apple comes to life as Insomniac’s most expansive and interactive world yet. Swing through vibrant neighborhoods and catch breathtaking views of iconic Marvel and Manhattan landmarks. Use the environment to defeat villains with epic takedowns in true blockbuster action. Enjoy The City That Never Sleeps complete content Get access to three story chapters that include a complete and expansive new storyline, additional challenges, new allies and enemies from the Spider-Man universe plus additional suits to unlock.
PlayStation PC LLC, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales EUROPEFollowing the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, teenager Miles Morales is adjusting to his new home while following in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as a new Spider-Man. But when a fierce power struggle threatens to destroy his new home, the aspiring hero realizes that with great power, there must also come great responsibility. To save all of Marvel’s New York, Miles must take up the mantle of Spider-Man and own it. Key Features The Rise of Miles Morales Miles Morales discovers explosive powers that set him apart from his mentor, Peter Parker. Master his unique, bio-electric venom blast attacks and covert camouflage power alongside spectacular web-slinging acrobatics, gadgets, and skills. A War for Power A war for control of Marvel’s New York has broken out between a devious energy corporation and a high-tech criminal army. With his new home at the heart of the battle, Miles must learn the cost of becoming a hero and decide what he must sacrifice for the greater good. A Vibrant New Home Traverse the snowy streets of his new, vibrant, and bustling neighborhood as Miles searches for a sense of belonging. When the lines blur between his personal and crime-fighting lives, he discovers who he can trust, and what it feels like to truly be home. PC Features PC Optimized Graphics Enjoy a variety of graphics quality options to tailor to a wide range of devices, unlocked framerates, and support for other technologies including performance boosting NVIDIA DLSS 3 and NVIDIA DLSS 2, image quality enhancing NVIDIA DLAA, and latency-reducing NVIDIA Reflex. Upscaling technologies AMD FSR 2.1, Intel XeSS and IGTI are also supported. Ray-traced reflections and shadows* See the city come to life with stunning ray-traced reflection and ray-traced shadow options with a variety of quality modes to choose from. …
PlayStation PC LLC, Marvel’s Spider-Man RemasteredDeveloped by Insomniac Games in collaboration with Marvel, and optimized for PC by Nixxes Software, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC introduces an experienced Peter Parker who’s fighting big crime and iconic villains in Marvel’s New York. At the same time, he’s struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career while the fate of Marvel’s New York rests upon his shoulders. Key Features Be Greater When iconic Marvel villains threaten Marvel’s New York, Peter Parker and Spider-Man’s worlds collide. To save the city and those he loves, he must rise up and be greater. Feel like Spider-Man After eight years behind the mask, Peter Parker is a crime-fighting master. Feel the full power of a more experienced Spider-Man with improvisational combat, dynamic acrobatics, fluid urban traversal and environmental interactions. Worlds collide The worlds of Peter Parker and Spider-Man collide in an original action-packed story. In this new Spider-Man universe, iconic characters from Peter and Spider-Man’s lives have been reimagined, placing familiar characters in unique roles. Marvel’s New York is your playground The Big Apple comes to life in Marvel’s Spider-Man. Swing through vibrant neighborhoods and catch breathtaking views of iconic Marvel and Manhattan landmarks. Use the environment to defeat villains with epic takedowns in true blockbuster action. Enjoy The City That Never Sleeps complete content Following the events of the main story of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, experience the continuation of Peter Parker’s journey in Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps, three story chapters with additional missions and challenges to discover. PC Features PC Optimized Graphics Enjoy a variety of graphics quality options to tailor to a wide range of devices, unlocked framerates, and support for other technologies including performance boosting NVIDIA DLSS and image quality enhancing NVIDIA DLAA. Ray-traced reflections and improved shadows* See the city come to life …
Sony Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PS5 USThis isn’t the Spider-Man you’ve met or ever seen before. In Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, we meet an experienced Peter Parker who’s more masterful at fighting big crime in New York City. At the same time, he’s struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career while the fate of Marvel’s New York rests upon his shoulders. Features Be greater When a new villain threatens Marvel’s New York, Peter Parker and Spider-Man’s worlds collide. To save the city and those he loves, he must rise up and be greater. Feel like Spider-Man After eight years behind the mask, Peter Parker is a crime-fighting master. Feel the full power of a more experienced Spider-Man with improvisational combat, dynamic acrobatics, fluid urban traversal and environmental interactions. A rookie no longer, this is the most skillful Spider-Man you’ve ever played. Worlds collide The worlds of Peter Parker and Spider-Man collide in an original action-packed story. In this new Spider-Man universe, iconic characters from Peter and Spider-Man’s lives have been reimagined, placing familiar characters in unique roles. Marvel’s New York is your playground The Big Apple comes to life as Insomniac’s most expansive and interactive world yet. Swing through vibrant neighborhoods and catch breathtaking views of iconic Marvel and Manhattan landmarks. Use the environment to defeat villains with epic takedowns in true blockbuster action. Enjoy The City That Never Sleeps complete content Get access to three story chapters that include a complete and expansive new storyline, additional challenges, new allies and enemies from the Spider-Man universe plus additional suits to unlock.
PlayStation PC LLC, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles MoralesSpider-Man: Miles Morales is the next Spider-Man game from Insomniac Games, and it's a stellar entry in an already excellent series of games that only continue to impress. The Spider-Man: Miles Morales game was published by Sony and is the sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man from 2018. In this Spider-Man game, we follow Miles Morales, Peter Parker's teenage friend that also gained special spider abilities. This time, the story follows Miles as he tries to defend his city from a dangerous turf war. Buy this Spider-Man: Miles Morales key and experience another extraordinary Insomniac Games title with a lovable protagonist, more in-depth Spider-Man lore, and outstanding worldbuilding. Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Gameplay Looking back at the previous Insomniac Games Spider-Man title, most of the core mechanics remain the same and carry on to the Spider-Man: Miles Morales gameplay, which is a good thing. The new Spider-Man is Miles Morales, a young kid who primarily has the same powers as Peter but has some unique abilities of his own. One of these powers includes bio-electricity, letting Miles use the powerful Venom Blast. Besides that, expect a lot of everyday fun with normal Spider-Man activities like swinging through New York, taking out bad buys, and enjoying a huge, sprawling open world. Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Story New York saw peace after what happened during The City That Never Sleeps DLC, but peace never lasts for long in this city. After a while, a new threat emerged. Spider-Man: Miles Morales villains now include Roxxon Energy Corporation and the Underground, two organizations that started an all-out war. The Underground is a new gang led by the Tinkerer, a sinister and extremely capable technological mastermind. Now it's up to Miles Morales to take on the new threat and protect his city. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC Features Once you buy a Spider-Man: Miles Morales game key on PC, you can enjoy several PC-specific features. - PC-optimized graphics Enjoy a …
Pandora Parure Pavé Marvel Spider-ManImaginez-vous en train de bondir d'un gratte-ciel à l'autre comme Spider-Man avec notre Parure Pavé Marvel Spider-Man. Cette parure est constituée du Pendentif Pavé Marvel Spider-Man, en argent 925/1000e et serti d'un oxyde de zirconium taille rond brillant pour faire briller de mille feux le costume de l'homme-araignée. Avec ses deux oxydes de zirconium taille poire, sertis clos, représentant les yeux, ce pendentif poli incarne à la perfection Spider-Man en train de tisser sa toile. Retrouvez également les Clous d’Oreilles Pavés Marvel Masque de Spider-Man, sertis d'oxydes de zirconium taille rond brillant faisant briller le masque de mille feux, ces clous d'oreilles totalement uniques sont également décorés de touches de résine façon émail noire représentant les yeux de l'homme-araignée. Portez cette parure afin de ne jamais oublier que vous êtes sensationnelle telle que vous êtes.