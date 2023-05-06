Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse devrait plus que doubler le box-office d’ouverture de son prédécesseur

PlayStation PC LLC, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the next Spider-Man game from Insomniac Games, and it's a stellar entry in an already excellent series of games that only continue to impress. The Spider-Man: Miles Morales game was published by Sony and is the sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man from 2018. In this Spider-Man game, we follow Miles Morales, Peter Parker's teenage friend that also gained special spider abilities. This time, the story follows Miles as he tries to defend his city from a dangerous turf war. Buy this Spider-Man: Miles Morales key and experience another extraordinary Insomniac Games title with a lovable protagonist, more in-depth Spider-Man lore, and outstanding worldbuilding. Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Gameplay Looking back at the previous Insomniac Games Spider-Man title, most of the core mechanics remain the same and carry on to the Spider-Man: Miles Morales gameplay, which is a good thing. The new Spider-Man is Miles Morales, a young kid who primarily has the same powers as Peter but has some unique abilities of his own. One of these powers includes bio-electricity, letting Miles use the powerful Venom Blast. Besides that, expect a lot of everyday fun with normal Spider-Man activities like swinging through New York, taking out bad buys, and enjoying a huge, sprawling open world. Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Story New York saw peace after what happened during The City That Never Sleeps DLC, but peace never lasts for long in this city. After a while, a new threat emerged. Spider-Man: Miles Morales villains now include Roxxon Energy Corporation and the Underground, two organizations that started an all-out war. The Underground is a new gang led by the Tinkerer, a sinister and extremely capable technological mastermind. Now it's up to Miles Morales to take on the new threat and protect his city. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC Features Once you buy a Spider-Man: Miles Morales game key on PC, you can enjoy several PC-specific features. - PC-optimized graphics Enjoy a …