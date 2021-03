Sortie de « Gotham Knights » reportée à 2022

Pop! Vinyl DC Comics Batman Arkham Asylum The Joker Orange Chrome EXC Pop! Vinyl Figure

The Joker has taken control of Arkham Aslyum! With Gotham Dark Knight nowheere to be seen, who better than you to round up these exclusive Chrome Joker Funko Pop! Vinyl figures! This exclusive Funko Pop! Vinyl comes packaged in a window display box, and measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall.