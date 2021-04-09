Snakes Eyes: GI Joe Origins obtient une nouvelle date de sortie en juillet

Pop! Vinyl G.I. Joe S3 V1 Snake Eyes Pop! Vinyl Figure

Released as part of Funko Fair 2021!Snake Eyes (also known as Snake-Eyes) is a fictional character from the G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero toyline, comic books, and animated series. He is one of the original and most popular members of the G.I. Joe Team, and is most known for his relationships with Scarlett