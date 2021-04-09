Snakes Eyes: GI Joe Origins obtient une nouvelle date de sortie en juillet

Une annonce spéciale lors du Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest a révélé que le prochain Œil de vipère le film arrive plus tôt que prévu!
Hasbro vient de révéler tout un tas de nouvelles figurines d’action GI Joe basées sur le prochain film Snake Eyes qui devait arriver l’année dernière. Alors que les chiffres eux-mêmes étaient ridiculement impressionnants, la grande nouvelle se présente sous la forme d’une nouvelle date de sortie (antérieure)!
Arrivé auparavant en octobre, Snake Eyes: Origines de GI Joe sortira désormais le 23 juillet 2021 «uniquement en salles».
Espérons que cette date de sortie antérieure signifie que nous aurons bientôt une bande-annonce pour le film …
