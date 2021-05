« Shazam: Fury of the Gods » commencerait le tournage très bientôt

Pop! Vinyl DC Comics Wonder Woman Challenge of the Gods Pop! Vinyl Figure

Released as part of Funko Fair 2021!Diana must accept the Challenge of the Gods to prove the Amazons' worth, and in doin so learns of the mysterious heroine for whom she was named.Get this DC Comics Pop! Heroes Wonder Woman (Challenge of the Gods) 80th Anniversary Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure now to complete your Pop! Heroes collection!