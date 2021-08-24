Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Review: Une épopée d’arts martiaux époustouflante qui brise les attentes

Shang-Chi et la légende des dix anneaux est une épopée d’arts martiaux époustouflante. Le réalisateur Destin Daniel Cretton a livré une histoire intime d’une famille comptant avec des conséquences de grande envergure. Les scènes de combat sont délicieusement chorégraphiées avec un travail de caméra incroyable et visionnaire. Mais la partie vraiment fantastique est que derrière l’excellent cinéma, l’action et les effets visuels de pointe se cache un noyau dramatique qui résonne profondément. Chaque personnage a un enjeu personnel important dans l’histoire. Leurs émotions conduisent un récit convaincant qui a absolument brisé mes attentes déjà élevées.
Il y a mille ans, à une époque de conflit, un guerrier impitoyable (Tony Leung) a décimé ses ennemis avec l’incroyable pouvoir de dix anneaux mystiques. Ils lui ont donné l’immortalité et ont nourri sa soif insatiable de domination. Ses armées se sont déplacées dans l’ombre à travers l’histoire. Conquérant tout sur leur passage jusqu’à ce qu’ils découvrent un ancien village qui protégeait un grand secret. Le guerrier était étonné de rencontrer enfin son égal (Fala Chen) au combat. Elle s’est battue avec un style capable de dévier continuellement son attaque. Il est devenu amoureux d’elle. Contre toute attente, elle ressentait la même chose. Ils ont laissé son sombre passé derrière eux pour fonder une famille.
Des décennies plus tard, au centre-ville de San Francisco, Shaun (Simu Liu) travaille comme valet dans un hôtel chic. Lui et sa meilleure amie depuis le lycée, Katy (Awkwafina), adoptent leur style de vie de sous-performant. Sa famille se demande quand ils grandiront. Shaun et Katy font la course pour le bus après une nuit de karaoké bien arrosé. Soudain, Shaun est confronté à un groupe de voyous dirigé par un homme (Florian Munteanu) avec une épée comme bras. Katy est stupéfaite lorsque Shaun les bat en punissant les prouesses des arts martiaux. Il lui avoue que son vrai nom est Shang-Chi. Son père extraordinairement dangereux l’a enfin retrouvé. Il doit retrouver sa sœur cadette (Meng’er Zhang) immédiatement.
Shang-Chi et la légende des dix anneaux dévoile une série de tragédies à travers des flashbacks. La portée réelle de l’histoire n’apparaît qu’au début d’un superbe troisième acte. Shang-Chi, son père et sa sœur forment une famille dans la tourmente. Il a choisi de s’échapper plutôt que de faire face au fardeau des ambitions de son père. Laissant derrière elle une sœur, qui n’a été que vue et jamais entendue, pour trouver sa propre sortie. Ces choix austères reviennent hanter avec une vengeance. Simu Liu, Tony Leung et Meng’er Zhang sont fascinants dans leurs performances. Le public sera agréablement surpris par le réalisme émotionnel du film.
Shang-Chi et la légende des dix anneaux n’est pas une reprise fatiguée du fil Wuxia combattant des films chinois comme Tigre accroupi Hidden Dragon ou Maison des dagues volantes. Destin Daniel Cretton (Court terme 12, Juste la miséricorde) apporte une nouvelle perspective aux scènes d’action époustouflantes. Les combats ne sont pas exagérément exagérés. La différence réside dans la façon dont le combat est tiré. Une scène passionnante sur un échafaudage à l’extérieur d’un gratte-ciel vous bottera le cul et vous cassera un pied en le faisant. Comme Shang-Chi combat l’armée des Dix Anneaux, la caméra glisse le long d’un motif fluide en zigzag pour capturer l’action insensée sous plusieurs angles extrêmes. C’est un point culminant à coup sûr, mais révélateur du sens aigu du cinéma de niveau supérieur exposé ici.
Les personnages secondaires équilibrent l’action et le drame avec un humour bien placé. Awkwafina et un Ben Kingsley de retour sont hilarants. Ils ajoutent une touche légère sans être stupides. Les fans déçus Iron Man 3 vont adorer le retour de Trevor. D’autres personnages du MCU font leur apparition. Le film se déroule plusieurs mois après le Blip, donc les suites de Avengers : Enjeu se fait encore sentir. Restez pendant et après le générique. Shang-Chi et la légende des dix anneaux est une production de Marvel Studios. Il sortira en salles le 3 septembre par Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.
Sujets : Shang-Chi, Disney Plus
Les points de vue et opinions exprimés dans cet article sont ceux de l’auteur et ne reflètent pas nécessairement la politique ou la position officielle de 45secondes.fr.
45secondes est un nouveau média, n’hésitez pas à partager notre article sur les réseaux sociaux afin de nous donner un solide coup de pouce. 🙂
-
Lord of the Rings Rick and Morty Moyen age Femme Jeunesse Laçage PVC En cuir Polyuréthane Couleur de camouflage Sangle croisée Petites chaussures blasoldes livraison gratuite Variété de styles
-
Urban Outfitters Bob Marley And The Wailers - Legend LP- taille: ALLThe best selling reggae album of all time, boasting a compilation of singles from Bob Marley and The Wailer's impressive 70s and 80s careers in music. Featuring a live performance of No Woman, No Cry and the iconic Three Little Birds. 1984, Island. Tracklisting 1. Is This Love 2. No Woman, No Cry (Live) 3. Could You Be Loved 4. Three Little Birds 5. Buffalo Soldier 6. Get Up, Stand Up 7. Stir It Up 8. One Love/People Get Ready 9. I Shot the Sheriff 10. Waiting in Vain (Remix) 11. Redemption Song
-
Five Ten Freerider Pro Mid Mountain Bike Shoes - AW21 - Black - Size: 44.6 - mensFive Ten Freerider Pro Mid Mountain Bike Shoes Technical rock garden or flowy berms. You can bomb down the trail in the adidas Five Ten Freerider Pro Mid Mountain Bike Shoes. They combine the legendary pedal control of the classic Freerider with enhanced toe impact protection and a mid-height cuff with D30 inner ankle padding for added coverage. Synthetic Leather Upper Constructed using a Synthetic Leather Upper, the Five Ten Freerider Pro Mid Mountain Bike Shoes are trail worthy for any outdoor adventure. The durable upper is fast-drying, ventilated and weather friendly so you can enjoy comfortable distraction free strides. The ventilated upper allows cool air to pass through the shoe whilst, at the same time allowing hot, muggy air to escape allowing your feet to thrive in complete, breathable comfort. In addition, the fast drying upper keeps you cool, dry and comfortable at all times by ensuring excess water is wicked away from the skin. The durable nature of the synthetic leather protects the shoes from general wear and tear you'll typically find when mountain biking. An impact resistant poron toe-box ensures your toes are protected from bumps, knock and scrapes if you have to bail at any minute. A mid-height cuff with D30 inner ankle padding provides added coverage, protecting ankles from scuffs and scrapes and giving a second skin fit. Completing the upper is a hook and loop closure to provide that locked-in, secure fit and feel. Medium Flex Midsole The midsole of the Five Ten Freerider Pro Mid Mountain Bike Shoes is minimal to ensure to save on weight and increase your underfoot feel. The medium flex midsole has been designed to be flexible enough for you to grip the pedals yet sturdy and cushioned enough for long rides. Compression moulded EVA has been used within the midsole to ensure lightweight, responsive cushioning. Generous, soft and durable, the EVA midsole provides an abundance of cushioning for all-day wear. Additionally, an ortholite sockliner exists underfoot to provide added comfort and cushioning. The insole is also moisture wicking meaning it transports moisture away from the skin for quick evaporation so your feet will always remain dry and comfortable. Stealth Rubber Outsole Developed using a Stealth S1 Outsole, the Freerider Pro Mid Mountain Bike Shoes ensures unbeatable grip. Designed to provide grip and traction to any pedals S1 sticks to all surfaces whether they are wet or dry. S1 incorporates an extraordinary balance of high friction and durability with an ample amount of cushioning to bring you a mountain biking shoe that truly performs in any condition. A dotty tread pattern has also been used on the Freerider's to provide the ultimate sticky surface for your feet and pedals. The dotty pattern interacts with any pedal pin to ensure grip and traction so you can ride with complete confidence. Rounded edges are also used on the dotty pattern to ensure freedom of movement, the rounded edges allow to remain...
-
Five Ten Freerider Pro Mid Mountain Bike Shoes - AW21 - Black - Size: 47.3 - mensFive Ten Freerider Pro Mid Mountain Bike Shoes Technical rock garden or flowy berms. You can bomb down the trail in the adidas Five Ten Freerider Pro Mid Mountain Bike Shoes. They combine the legendary pedal control of the classic Freerider with enhanced toe impact protection and a mid-height cuff with D30 inner ankle padding for added coverage. Synthetic Leather Upper Constructed using a Synthetic Leather Upper, the Five Ten Freerider Pro Mid Mountain Bike Shoes are trail worthy for any outdoor adventure. The durable upper is fast-drying, ventilated and weather friendly so you can enjoy comfortable distraction free strides. The ventilated upper allows cool air to pass through the shoe whilst, at the same time allowing hot, muggy air to escape allowing your feet to thrive in complete, breathable comfort. In addition, the fast drying upper keeps you cool, dry and comfortable at all times by ensuring excess water is wicked away from the skin. The durable nature of the synthetic leather protects the shoes from general wear and tear you'll typically find when mountain biking. An impact resistant poron toe-box ensures your toes are protected from bumps, knock and scrapes if you have to bail at any minute. A mid-height cuff with D30 inner ankle padding provides added coverage, protecting ankles from scuffs and scrapes and giving a second skin fit. Completing the upper is a hook and loop closure to provide that locked-in, secure fit and feel. Medium Flex Midsole The midsole of the Five Ten Freerider Pro Mid Mountain Bike Shoes is minimal to ensure to save on weight and increase your underfoot feel. The medium flex midsole has been designed to be flexible enough for you to grip the pedals yet sturdy and cushioned enough for long rides. Compression moulded EVA has been used within the midsole to ensure lightweight, responsive cushioning. Generous, soft and durable, the EVA midsole provides an abundance of cushioning for all-day wear. Additionally, an ortholite sockliner exists underfoot to provide added comfort and cushioning. The insole is also moisture wicking meaning it transports moisture away from the skin for quick evaporation so your feet will always remain dry and comfortable. Stealth Rubber Outsole Developed using a Stealth S1 Outsole, the Freerider Pro Mid Mountain Bike Shoes ensures unbeatable grip. Designed to provide grip and traction to any pedals S1 sticks to all surfaces whether they are wet or dry. S1 incorporates an extraordinary balance of high friction and durability with an ample amount of cushioning to bring you a mountain biking shoe that truly performs in any condition. A dotty tread pattern has also been used on the Freerider's to provide the ultimate sticky surface for your feet and pedals. The dotty pattern interacts with any pedal pin to ensure grip and traction so you can ride with complete confidence. Rounded edges are also used on the dotty pattern to ensure freedom of movement, the rounded edges allow to remain...
-
Five Ten BOTB T-Shirt - SS21 - White - Size: Medium - mensFive Ten BOTB T-Shirt You'd live on two wheels if you could. Show off your Five Ten spirit with this mountain bike t-shirt. Soft cotton keeps you comfortable on and off the bike. Partially recycled, it's made of fabric that saves water during production. Made with 100% cotton, this will make the BOTB T-Shirt perfect for activity. Air is able to flow in and out of the t-shirt freely, and this over time will keep you feeling cool and comfortable, with the temperature constantly being maintained. The material is also extremely efficient when it wicks moisture from sweat away from the t-shirt. This will work over a long period of time to keep you feeling dry and comfortable. The t-shirt has a regular fit which will sit wide and comfortably around the waist. The crewneck is ribbed, which will offer comfort at the top of the t-shirt. The flat-lying seams within the t-shirt will reduce the risk of irritation being caused by rubbing and chafing.
-
Five Ten Climb Women's Tights - AW21 - Black - Size: Small - womensFive Ten Climb Women's Tights Reach, match, move. Keep your mind on the next hold in these adidas Five Ten climbing tights. Full of stretch for a natural range of motion, they let you focus on the moment. AEROREADY manages sweat to keep you feeling dry and ready for the next move. Designed to provide full mobility on any trail, the Five Ten Climb Women's Tights have been constructed using a four-way stretch fabric. The full-mobility biking shorts allow you to achieve a full range of motion because your clothing choice should never inhibit your natural motion. An elasticated waistband has been included to provide an optimum fit whilst adding comfort. Lastly, a hidden pocket in the waistband help you safely store essential items.
-
Five Ten Hiangle Pro Climbing Shoes - AW21 - Black - Size: 45.3 - mensFive Ten Hiangle Pro Climbing Shoes for the demands of modern bouldering, these climbing shoes are built on the same last and with the same materials as the classic Hiangle. The moulded Stealth C4 outsole wraps up to become the toe rand for powerful edging. Added rubber coverage at the heel enhances the area of friction and supports dynamic movement. Microfiber Suede Upper Constructed using a microfibre suede upper, the Hiangle Pro Climbing Shoes are worthy of any outdoor adventure. Designed to provide the right amount of flexibility and support, the upper conforms to the shape of the foot yet, retains its elasticity for a better, more supportive fit. The microfibre upper ensures the shoes hold their shape for long that other leather equivalents plus, its soft on the skin for complete comfort. An extended toe rand runs around the edge of the shoe to provide added protection from loose debris and terrain plus, it increases toe hooking. Completing the upper is a hook-and-loop adjustable strap which ensures ease of entry and a comfortable fit. Stealth Outsole Developed using a Stealth C4 outsole, the Hiangle Pro Climbing Shoe ensures unbeatable grip and unparalleled edging power. Designed to provide grip, traction and durability, the stealth outsole will get you up any wall with ease. The high friction rubber allows you to grasp on to the smallest foothold and edge your way onto angled terrain; this versatile compound supports climbers as they cruise up the most technical terrain. This particular shoe is ideal for hard bouldering climbing or climbs that involve small footholds, that's why stealth rubber has been used on the Hiangle as it's supportive grip keeps you clinging on to the harshest rock faces. Stealth C4 is also highly durable so you can climb with complete confidence on rough, uneven and pointy terrain. Thanks to stealth rubber, the Five Ten Hiangle Pro excels you to the forefront in the climbing community.