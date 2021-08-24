Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Review: Une épopée d’arts martiaux époustouflante qui brise les attentes

Five Ten Freerider Pro Mid Mountain Bike Shoes - AW21 - Black - Size: 44.6 - mens

Five Ten Freerider Pro Mid Mountain Bike Shoes Technical rock garden or flowy berms. You can bomb down the trail in the adidas Five Ten Freerider Pro Mid Mountain Bike Shoes. They combine the legendary pedal control of the classic Freerider with enhanced toe impact protection and a mid-height cuff with D30 inner ankle padding for added coverage. Synthetic Leather Upper Constructed using a Synthetic Leather Upper, the Five Ten Freerider Pro Mid Mountain Bike Shoes are trail worthy for any outdoor adventure. The durable upper is fast-drying, ventilated and weather friendly so you can enjoy comfortable distraction free strides. The ventilated upper allows cool air to pass through the shoe whilst, at the same time allowing hot, muggy air to escape allowing your feet to thrive in complete, breathable comfort. In addition, the fast drying upper keeps you cool, dry and comfortable at all times by ensuring excess water is wicked away from the skin. The durable nature of the synthetic leather protects the shoes from general wear and tear you'll typically find when mountain biking. An impact resistant poron toe-box ensures your toes are protected from bumps, knock and scrapes if you have to bail at any minute. A mid-height cuff with D30 inner ankle padding provides added coverage, protecting ankles from scuffs and scrapes and giving a second skin fit. Completing the upper is a hook and loop closure to provide that locked-in, secure fit and feel. Medium Flex Midsole The midsole of the Five Ten Freerider Pro Mid Mountain Bike Shoes is minimal to ensure to save on weight and increase your underfoot feel. The medium flex midsole has been designed to be flexible enough for you to grip the pedals yet sturdy and cushioned enough for long rides. Compression moulded EVA has been used within the midsole to ensure lightweight, responsive cushioning. Generous, soft and durable, the EVA midsole provides an abundance of cushioning for all-day wear. Additionally, an ortholite sockliner exists underfoot to provide added comfort and cushioning. The insole is also moisture wicking meaning it transports moisture away from the skin for quick evaporation so your feet will always remain dry and comfortable. Stealth Rubber Outsole Developed using a Stealth S1 Outsole, the Freerider Pro Mid Mountain Bike Shoes ensures unbeatable grip. Designed to provide grip and traction to any pedals S1 sticks to all surfaces whether they are wet or dry. S1 incorporates an extraordinary balance of high friction and durability with an ample amount of cushioning to bring you a mountain biking shoe that truly performs in any condition. A dotty tread pattern has also been used on the Freerider's to provide the ultimate sticky surface for your feet and pedals. The dotty pattern interacts with any pedal pin to ensure grip and traction so you can ride with complete confidence. Rounded edges are also used on the dotty pattern to ensure freedom of movement, the rounded edges allow to remain...