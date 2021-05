Série The Last of Us: Le patron de Naughty Dog, Neil Druckmann, révèle pourquoi le film a échoué

Pop! Vinyl Avatar The Last Airbender Zuko with Lightning GITD Funko Pop! Vinyl

Prince Zuko first learned to redirect lightning from his Uncle Iroh, which saved his life when he confronted his father during the Solar Eclipse. It's still under debate whether Zuko can generate his own lightning, or simple just manipulate it. Maybe we'll find out in the live-action remake of the series! This Avatar The Last Airbender Zuko with Lightning GITD Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure stands at around 3 and 3/4 inches tall and comes packaged in a window display box.