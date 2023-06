Sergio Calderon, acteur de Pirates des Caraïbes et Men in Black, décède à 77 ans

Myprotein FR MP Men's Lightweight Hooded Packable Puffer Jacket - Black - XS

A jacket perfect for the outdoors is introduced with a convenient internal bag in which it can be stored in, in case you bring it out and end up taking it off, no longer will you have to annoyingly wrap it round your waist! With its great level of convenience, it doesn't neglect its purpose of being built to perform. A real all-rounder in terms of quality of jacket. Zipped pockets feature for storage, increasing its ability to be taken out and about. A padded hood is assembled within the jacket meaning you are more than ready to tackle any harsh weather.