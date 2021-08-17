Scarlett Johansson rejoint le nouveau film de Wes Anderson

Bien que « The French Dispatch », son film le plus récent, ne soit pas encore sorti, le réalisateur américain Wes Anderson a déjà préparé sa nouvelle production, qui aurait commencé à tourner en Espagne au cours des deux derniers mois, réunissant quelques visages communs. dans sa filmographie avec de nouveaux éléments.
Cette semaine, il a été confirmé que l’actrice Scarlett Johansson a rejoint ce film qui, à ce jour, reste sans nom ni thème confirmé, marquant ainsi sa première collaboration avec Anderson, en plus de partager des crédits avec Margot Robbie et Tom Hanks, qui ont rejoint la production la semaine dernière.
Selon The Hollywood Reporter, le tournage du film devrait se terminer en septembre prochain, avec Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Jason Schwartzman et Adrien Brody, qui ont travaillé avec Anderson à plusieurs reprises, parmi ses acteurs. La présence de l’acteur anglais Rupert Friend est également signalée parmi les acteurs.
Récemment, Scarlett Johansson a fait la une des médias en raison du procès contre Disney, ceci en raison du fait que la première de « Black Widow » en streaming (une cassette dans laquelle en plus de jouer, elle travaille en tant que productrice) a violé règlement établi dans son contrat avec le studio sur la stratégie de sortie de la production.
En réponse au procès de Johansson, Disney a révélé au public le salaire de l’actrice dans le film, arguant que le procès était « particulièrement triste et pénible en raison de son mépris total pour les effets mondiaux horribles et persistants de la pandémie de Covid-19 ».
Certains groupes de lutte sociale tels que « Time’s Up » ont qualifié ces déclarations d' »attaque de genre » contre Scarlett Johansson, condamnant la position que Disney a prise sur le sujet, car l’actrice ne ferait que défendre ses meilleurs intérêts, qui étaient déjà établi par contrat. Jusqu’à présent, il n’y a pas de détails sur l’état actuel des projets que Johansson allait produire pour Walt Disney Studios.
