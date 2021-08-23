Round Up: Psychonauts 2 Reviews Love the Wacky New Adventure

New Balance FuelCell Rebel v2 Running Shoes - SS21 - Black / Red - Size: 49 - mens

New Balance FuelCell Rebel v2 Running Shoes The FuelCell Rebel v2 is up for your training runs and intense workouts alike. This responsive men's running shoe features the highest rebound FuelCell performance foam currently on the market, helping to provide explosive energy return in every step. The deconstructed heel counter provides extra support and the molded collar foam provides incredible lockdown. Engineered mesh in the upper is breathable for added comfort, while bold branding and coloring add style points. Jacquard and Trace Fibre Upper Constructed with breathable jacquard knit base layer and Trace Fibre reinforcement through the midfoot to the rearfoot, the New Balance FuelCell Rebel Running Shoe wraps the foot in breathable comfort whilst providing a secure, locked-down fit. The lightweight, breathable jacquard forefoot allows cool air to flow through the shoe removing uncomfortable heat build-up and regulating internal temperature to create a healthy environment that feet can thrive in. Reinforced Trace Fibre through the midfoot to the rearfoot provides enough stretch to get your foot in and out without compromising the secure, locked-down fit and midfoot support. The bootie construction hugs the foot for maximum comfort whilst creating a sleek fit and a distinct aesthetic. The deconstructed collar promotes natural movement and offers a sleek silhouette; hugging the ankle the bootie collar allows the ankle to move naturally whilst providing a dynamic, secure, and comfortable fit. An integrated tongue prevents chafing and rubbing and locks out dirt and debris. A double lacing system allows for a truly customised fit with eyelets and lace reinforcement allowing you to find the optimum and secure fit. FuelCell Midsole The FuelCell midsole compound is a nitrogen-infused foam that drives you off the cushioning platform quickly and delivers long-lasting performance. Delivering a minimum of 39% more rebound than Revlite, the FuelCell Rebel features new and improved high-rebound technology; offering a high rebound carrier with improved FuelCell technology in the forefoot, the FuelCell Rebel creates a high-rebound, energetic, propulsive feel and an ultra-lightweight running experience. The midsole further absorbs the shock and negative impact forces as you heel strike and uses the energy to catapult you off into your next step, allowing you to be fast than ever before. NDurance Rubber Outsole The Ndurance Outsole is a highly effective rubber compound that enhances durability in high wear areas of the shoe and provides superior traction and durability to help get more wear out of the shoe. This translates to an extended operational life of your shoe, as well as long-lasting performance.