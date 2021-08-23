Round Up: Psychonauts 2 Reviews Love the Wacky New Adventure

16 ans après l’original, Psychonauts 2 est enfin arrivé. Raz est de retour avec une autre aventure sauvage qui se déroule directement après les événements du premier jeu, et il semble que la longue, longue attente en vaille la peine. Les critiques affluent maintenant de divers points de vente sur Internet et presque toutes ont quelque chose de bien à dire.
Il convient de noter que tous les verdicts ci-dessous couvrent les versions Xbox Series X|S et PC du jeu. À l’heure actuelle, il n’y a pas une seule critique PS4. Cela explique pourquoi nous n’avons eu aucune chance de retrouver un code de révision. Nos pensées ne seront pas publiées sur le site avant un certain temps, voire jamais. Voyons ce que tout le monde pensait de Psychonauts 2, cependant.
C’est vraiment incroyable à quel point Psychonauts 2 est incroyable. Après 16 ans, les attentes pour la suite étaient si élevées qu’il semblait impossible de les satisfaire. Nous ne savons pas comment ils l’ont fait, mais les sorciers de Double Fine les ont non seulement rencontrés, mais les ont écrasés avec facilité. Psychonauts 2 est une réalisation extraordinaire à la fois dans son gameplay et dans sa narration, équilibrant les thèmes lourds de la santé mentale avec son monde fantaisiste. Entre des mains moindres, cela aurait pu être un désastre, mais l’équipe a pris tous les aspects du jeu original, s’en est inspiré et a respecté la base de fans dans le processus. Psychonauts 2 est le meilleur jeu de 2021 à ce jour et l’une des plus grandes suites jamais réalisées.
Psychonauts 2 est, une fois de plus, un univers d’enseignants et d’environnements d’enseignement endommagés, un espace pour réfléchir à travers des pensées sombres avec des degrés divers de sérieux et d’absurdité. Ses mondes sont des œuvres d’invention incomparables, ses personnages une joie d’exister à leurs côtés. Je l’ai peut-être manqué la première fois, mais je suis heureux que des jeux comme celui-ci soient toujours en cours.
J’ai adoré presque chaque seconde de Psychonauts 2. Il réalise quelque chose que je ne vois pas souvent dans les jeux – un sentiment continuel de crainte à mesure que chacun de ses mondes se déroule. Il a fallu 16 ans pour sortir, mais Double Fine a livré une suite incroyable. J’espère que nous aurons un troisième volet qui ne prendra pas autant de temps à créer.
En apparence, Psychonauts 2 est une approche engageante, ambitieuse et affinée des plateformes 3D colorées. Cependant, l’aspect le plus gratifiant n’a pas seulement été de maîtriser ses plates-formes ou son combat, mais de retirer les couches pour voir ce qu’il y a en dessous; pour regarder de plus près ses personnages, la profondeur de leurs luttes, leurs peurs et leurs regrets, qui servent tous de base au jeu. C’est une histoire émouvante, hilarante et parfois dévastatrice, mais une histoire sur le pardon et les secondes chances. C’est une réalisation étonnante à presque tous égards et la quintessence de la maîtrise de l’histoire, du gameplay et de la direction distincte de Double Fine, ce qui en fait le meilleur jeu du studio à ce jour.
Même dans ces moments de malédiction à collectionner, j’ai eu un plaisir absolu à jouer à Psychonauts 2. Il est rare qu’une suite tant attendue fasse la plupart des choses correctement, mais c’est l’un de ces moments et je suis confiant de dire que Psychonauts 2 est Double Fine meilleur jeu à ce jour et un des premiers prétendants au titre de jeu de l’année. Ne nous faites pas attendre une décennie pour la prochaine.
IGN – 8/10
L’histoire étrange et merveilleusement écrite de Psychonauts 2 regorge de personnages intéressants et nuancés dont je suis immédiatement tombé amoureux. La plupart de ses nouvelles idées contribuent grandement à élever la formule Psychonauts dans l’ère moderne, bien que son nouveau système de broches équipable séduisant puisse être un peu trop avare. Double Fine a également fait un excellent travail pour étendre cet univers vers des menaces à la fois plus grandes et plus intimes sans perdre les vibrations d’aventure joyeuses de l’enfance de l’original. Cela peut apporter un peu de cette maladresse de plate-forme d’action du milieu des années 2000, mais Psychonauts 2 est toujours à peu près tout ce que j’aurais pu espérer d’une suite à l’un de mes jeux préférés.
C’est toujours un risque de créer une suite à un classique culte si longtemps après l’original, mais dans Psychonauts 2, Double Fine n’a pas seulement créé un jeu qui respecte l’original et emmène ses personnages vers de nouveaux sommets, ils se sont fixés, et nouveaux propriétaires Microsoft, avec une franchise de plate-forme qui peut prospérer pour les années à venir.
Ces avis sont-ils suffisants pour vous convaincre d’acheter la dernière aventure de Double Fine ? Faites-nous savoir dans les commentaires ci-dessous.
