Robert Englund pèse dans Nightmare on Elm Street House à vendre

TASCHEN Steve Schapiro. Taxi Driver, Art Edition No. 101-200 'Jodie Foster'

The Art Edition (No. 101-200) is limited to just 100 signed and numbered copies, each with the original pigment print Jodie Foster on the Street, Taxi Driver, New York, 1975, signed by Steve Schapiro Taxi Driver has long been regarded as a cinematic milestone, and Robert DeNiro's portrait of a trigger-happy psychopath with a mohawk is widely believed to be one of the greatest performances ever filmed. Time magazine includes the film in its list of 100 Greatest Movies, saying: "The power of Scorsese's filmmaking grows ever more punishing with the passage of time." Steve Schapiro-whose photographs were featured in TASCHEN's Godfather Family Album-was the special photographer on the set of Taxi Driver, capturing the film's most intense and violent moments from behind the scenes. This book-more than a film-still book, rather a pure photo book in its own right-features hundreds of unseen images selected from Schapiro's archives, painting a chilling portrait of a deranged gunman in the angry climate of the post-Vietnam era. Foreword by Martin Scorsese! Also available: The second Art Edition (No. 1-100) is accompanied by the original pigment print Robert De Niro in His Cab, Taxi Driver, New York, 1975, signed by Steve Schapiro