Robert Downey Jr. publie une scène supprimée de Avengers: Endgame

Marvel Avengers Endgame Shattered Logo Kids' Sweatshirt - Black - 11-12 ans - Noir

XL - Noir - Thanos shattered the universe with a snap of his fingers. This awesome shattered print shows the effects this had on the mighty Avengers. The eagerly anticipated sequel to Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame has a bleak scene set for it. The war is over, and Thanos has won. Fully half the known universe