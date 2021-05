Robert De Niro est blessé lors du tournage de «  Killers of the Flower Moon  »

Pop! Vinyl DC TV The Flash Killer Frost Pop! Vinyl Figure

Released as part of Funko Fair 2021!Killer Frost is one of the supervillains in The Flash TV Show. Barry Allen, a forensic scientist with the Central City police force, is struck by lightning in a freak accident. When he wakes up after nine months, he discovers that he can achieve great speeds.This figure stands at 3 3/4-inch tall. Get this DC Comics Pop! Heroes The Flash Killer Frost Funko Pop Vinyl Figure now to complete your Pop! Heroes collection!