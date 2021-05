Rick et Morty publie une nouvelle bande-annonce pour la saison 5

Rick and Morty Ooh Wee Kids' Christmas T-Shirt - Navy - 5-6 ans - Navy

Christmas in the Smith household can be a difficult time, with Grandpa Rick floating off to different dimensions all the time it can be a struggle so it's nice when they are all together for the festive season... even if Rick turned himself into a pickle!Its time to get schwifty this holiday season with our line of Rick and Morty Christmas merchandise!Be sure to pick yours up early, as we aren't sure when the portal opens for the next delivery!T-Shirts are made from pre-shrunk 100% Cotton (Grey 90% Cotton / 10% Polyester). If you prefer a baggy fit, please order a size up.