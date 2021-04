‘Rick and Morty’ rend hommage au regretté rappeur DMX

Pop! Vinyl Rick and Morty Balthromaw 6-Inch Pop! Vinyl Figure

Released as part of Funko Fair 2021!Balthromaw is depicted to be rather grumpy, and doesn't seem to be happy with his position as a pet dragon. However, he does become friendlier if meeting or bonded to rider that treats him like an equal or shares a similar point of view on the world. Get this Rick and Morty