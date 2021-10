Revue de Army of Thieves: Ludwig Dieter revient glorieusement dans Fun Army of the Dead Prequel

Kinguin Iratus: Lord of the Dead Steam Altergift

In Iratus you find yourself fighting for the forces of darkness in the role of the titular necromancer—Iratus, recently freed from his millennia-long imprisonment. You control an obedient army of the living dead, with skeletons, zombies, banshees and many other unliving warriors. Create your soldiers the only way a necromancer knows how: from the body parts of your slain enemies! Expand and improve your underground lair. Strengthen your servants by researching secret rituals. Explore the twis...