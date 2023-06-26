« Resiliance and Courage » d’Amber Heard salué par In the Fire Director et Co-Star

Après le procès en diffamation de l’année dernière avec son ex-mari Johnny Depp, Ambre Entendu est revenue sur le devant de la scène ce week-end en marchant sur le tapis bleu lors de la première du Festival du film de Taormina de son nouveau film Dans le feu. Le réalisateur Conor Allyn et sa co-vedette Luca Calvani étaient également présents à l’événement. Se référant aux allégations de Heard selon lesquelles elle avait été agressée physiquement, suivies du procès très médiatisé qui a vu le jury se ranger du côté de Depp, Allyn et Calvani ont fait l’éloge de la « résilience » de Heard.
« Je suis tellement heureuse qu’Amber ait traversé quelque chose d’aussi horrible et cela ne l’a pas changée en tant que personne », a déclaré Allyn à Deadline au festival. « Elle est toujours la lumière brillante que nous avons expliquée plus tôt et traverser quelque chose d’aussi terrible et être capable de sortir de l’autre côté et d’être entière, eh bien, je ne peux pas l’imaginer. »
Calvani n’avait également que des choses gentilles à dire sur Heard. De travailler avec le Aquaman star, Calvani a déclaré que Heard était « généreux et encourageant » sur le plateau. Il l’a ensuite décrite comme une star qui « a cette lumière », ajoutant : « Elle brille et elle vous attire et elle la partage avec tout le monde. La dernière personne sur le plateau la ressentira et ressentira une connexion avec elle. »
« Quiconque subit ce genre d’épreuve et est capable de le surmonter avec grâce, peu importe de quel côté vous êtes, peu importe ce que vous croyez ou quels médias sociaux [outlet] vous vous connectez ou quels que soient vos hashtags, vous devez rendre hommage à l’incroyable parcours que cette femme a traversé et elle peut nous apprendre à tous quelques choses en matière de résilience et de courage », a également déclaré l’acteur italien.
Amber Heard est de retour à l’écran dans In the Fire
Dans Dans le feu, Heard joue un psychiatre américain à la fin des années 1800 qui se rend dans une plantation isolée en Colombie pour soigner un enfant en difficulté. C’est à elle de déterminer s’il s’agit d’un problème de santé mentale ou si quelque chose de plus surnaturel se passe avec le garçon.
« C’est un film sur des gens qui ne se parlent pas », dit Allyn à propos du film. «Des gens qui sont isolés les uns des autres à cause de divers défauts, peurs et préjugés. Nous utilisons la psychiatrie, ou l’étude de la psychologie, dans le film pour briser un peu ces barrières et les dépasser et trouver une connexion humaine. Les années 1890 étaient à la genèse de cette science et ce n’était pas du tout une science respectée à cette époque. Pourtant, évidemment, la santé mentale est quelque chose dont nous parlons quotidiennement, et nous ne le comprenons toujours pas. »
Heard sera également de retour sur grand écran plus tard cette année avec la large diffusion de la suite Aquaman et le royaume perdu. Le film avait reçu plusieurs retards de date de sortie, mais il devrait maintenant sortir en salles le 20 décembre 2023. Il y avait eu des spéculations selon lesquelles Heard serait retiré du film en raison de sa bataille juridique avec Johnny Depp, mais une bande-annonce qui a projeté à CinemaCon confirme son retour.
