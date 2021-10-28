Resident Evil Village expédie plus de cinq millions d’unités

Capcom a publié une autre mise à jour des ventes pour l’excellent Resident Evil Village dans le cadre d’un appel de résultats, partageant que le titre d’horreur a maintenant expédié plus de cinq millions d’exemplaires dans le monde. C’est la dernière statistique après que l’éditeur japonais a annoncé qu’il avait déjà expédié trois millions d’unités quelques jours seulement après sa sortie, ce qui signifie que deux millions d’exemplaires supplémentaires ont été achetés au cours des cinq mois qui ont suivi.
Un communiqué de presse a été publié pour partager la nouvelle, indiquant que Resident Evil 7: Biohazard représente actuellement le double du nombre d’unités expédiées – « plus de 10 millions » pour être précis. Cependant, Resident Evil Village se vend actuellement à un rythme plus rapide, de sorte que le jeu pourrait encore dépasser le voyage d’origine d’Ethan Winters en Louisiane à un moment donné dans le futur.
N’oubliez pas qu’il y a plus à venir de Resident Evil Village car Capcom a confirmé qu’un morceau de DLC est actuellement en développement pour le titre, et puis il y a l’offre multijoueur souvent oubliée de Resident Evil Re:Verse qui était censée être emballée avec village gratuitement. Que ce soit toujours le cas ou que Capcom opte simplement pour une version gratuite pour tout le monde reste à voir. Quoi qu’il en soit, il devrait maintenant sortir l’année prochaine sur PlayStation 4.
Êtes-vous l’un des cinq millions de propriétaires de Resident Evil Village ? Réfléchissez au jeu dans les commentaires ci-dessous.
