Resident Evil Village: Capcom révèle de superbes chiffres de vente

Mr Pickles Retro Print Men's T-Shirt - Black - XL - Noir

Show off your love for the demonic doggy from Old Town with this awesome retro-style design! Mr Pickles sure does get himself into some odd situations!Nestled in a small Maine village, Old Town, Mr Pickles is the resident Border Collie of the Goodman family. Isn't he adorable? How could anything that sweet be evil? By going on murderous rampages and reanimating those he kills of course!All T-shirts are made from pre-shrunk 100% Cotton (excl. Grey at 90% Cotton & 10% Polyester) for excellent comfort. If you prefer a baggier fit, please order one size larger.