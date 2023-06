Resident Evil: Death Island Trailer libère le T-Virus à Alcatraz

Versus Evil Pillars of Eternity II - Beast of Winter

Far in the southernmost reaches of the Deadfire Archipelago, frost and death have encroached upon the land of the living. You, Watcher, have received a missive from the isle's residents: worshipers of Rymrgand, the god of entropy and disaster. They call you Duskspeaker, a harbinger of the end, and pray you fulfill your destiny.