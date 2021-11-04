Resident Evil: Bienvenue dans la bande-annonce de Raccoon City, c’est uniquement des prothèses et de la confiture de fraises

Kinguin Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City EU Steam Altergift

It's September 1998 and Raccoon City is being consumed by Umbrella's deadly T-virus outbreak. With a cover up required, Umbrella orders an elite squad into Raccoon City to destroy all evidence of the outbreak and eliminate any survivors. Meanwhile, the US Government has quarantined the city and dispatched its own team of elite Spec-Ops soldiers to track down the source of the mysterious outbreak. Gear up as a member of the Umbrella Security Service and battle against all of the forces at play...