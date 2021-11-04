Resident Evil: Bienvenue dans la bande-annonce de Raccoon City, c’est uniquement des prothèses et de la confiture de fraises

Les adaptations sur grand écran de Resident Evil par Sony ont, historiquement, rapporté à l’organisation un joli centime, il n’est donc peut-être pas surprenant de la voir pousser le film à venir. Bienvenue à Raccoon City de toutes ses forces. Cette nouvelle bande-annonce se compose de clips nouveaux et déjà vus, avec de nombreuses prothèses et de la confiture de fraises.
Voir autant de lieux des jeux est indéniablement chouette, et même si nous n’attendons pas d’Oscars ici… Eh bien, ça a l’air plutôt amusant, n’est-ce pas ? Nous ne savons pas vraiment comment le géant japonais a réussi à manquer la fenêtre de sortie d’Halloween – cela aurait sûrement mieux fait de l’avoir lancé la semaine dernière? – mais il sortira le 24 novembre en Amérique du Nord et le 3 décembre au Royaume-Uni.
