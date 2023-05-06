« Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story »: ce qui s’est passé et où est Reynolds

ATTENTION, SPOILER ALERTE. Même si « Reine Charlotte : une histoire de Bridgerton” (“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” dans sa langue originale), série netflix Créé par Shonda Rhimes, il se concentre sur les premières années du mariage de Charlotte avec le roi George, raconte également en partie l’histoire de Lady Danbury et Violet.
Cependant, il existe une autre histoire d’amour qui a captivé les fans de fiction basée sur les personnages de Julia Quinn. Il s’agit de la romance des laquais du couple royal, Brimsley (Sam Clemmett) et Reynolds (Freddie Dennis)..
Tout au long de la première saison de « Reine Charlotte : une histoire de Bridgerton« , Brimsley et Reynolds veillent au bien-être des monarques d’Angleterre, mais ils saisissent toutes les occasions d’être ensemble et de profiter de leur amour.
QU’EST-IL ARRIVÉ À BRIMSLEY ET REYNOLDS ?
Le premier moment intime de Brimsley et Reynolds à l’écran survient lorsque la reine Charlotte, fatiguée des journées seules au palais de Buckingham, décide de chercher son mari à Kew. Le valet de pied de la reine profite également du moment pour découvrir la véritable raison de l’éloignement du roi.
Ensuite, les laquais vivent leur romance en cachette et comme le souligne Brimsley dans le dernier chapitre de « Reine Charlotte : une histoire de Bridgerton», si la reine Charlotte et le roi George vieillissent ensemble, ils pourraient eux aussi partager une « vie » ensemble dans les coulisses.
Cependant, comme on le voit dansBridgerton” cela ne se produit pas, puisqu’un Reynolds plus âgé n’apparaît pas. Dans la préquelle, l’aîné Brimsley (Hugh Sachs) danse seul dans le noir alors qu’il se remémore sa danse secrète et romantique avec l’amour de sa vie lors d’une fête en 1761.
OÙ EST REYNOLDS ?
« Je suis en vacances aux Maldives« , a plaisanté l’acteur Freddie Dennis avec Tudum. Mais l’acteur qui interprète la jeune version de Brimsley n’est pas d’accord avec la blague en disant : « Reynolds est évidemment à la Barbade. Freddie a-t-il dit les Maldives ? Tu n’as aucune idée”.
De son côté, Hugh Sachs, qui interprète l’ancien Brimsley, a raconté comment sa danse solo n’était inspirée que par la joie. « Ce qu’il m’a dit quand il a dansé, c’est que [el baile de Brimsley con Reynolds] c’est un souvenir heureux. C’est alors que Brimsley était amoureux et Reynolds était l’amour de sa vie.”.
En outre, avoué au vautour que le script avait initialement une petite scène qui aurait abordé ce qui est arrivé à Reynolds. « Il y avait une scène que nous n’avons pas filmée parce qu’elle a été coupée, où j’allais rencontrer les Reynolds plus âgés.« , il admit.
« Il était l’amour de sa vie et pour une raison quelconque, ils ne pouvaient pas rester ensemble. Donc, quand ils se sont croisés dans le couloir depuis la scène supprimée, ce n’était pas un moment toxique. À cause du monde dans lequel ils vivaient, être gay était toujours un crime, et ce n’était tout simplement pas possible.”.
45secondes est un nouveau média, n’hésitez pas à partager notre article sur les réseaux sociaux afin de nous donner un solide coup de pouce. ?
-
Blancheporte Charlotte alimentaire de conservation élastiquée, lot de 2 - collection upcycling - Blancheporte - Blanc - Size: UnitéComment avons-nous pu nous en passer ? Upcyclé à partir de notre collection de linge de maison, ce lot de charlottes alimentaires est dores et déjà le produit star de la cuisine ! Faciles à utiliser et à nettoyer, elles s'adaptent facilement à tous nos plats et saladiers pour une conservation plus écologique et responsable !
-
Blancheporte Charlotte alimentaire de conservation élastiquée, lot de 2 - collection upcycling - Blancheporte - Blanc - Size: UnitéComment avons-nous pu nous en passer ? Upcyclé à partir de notre collection de linge de maison, ce lot de charlottes alimentaires est dores et déjà le produit star de la cuisine ! Faciles à utiliser et à nettoyer, elles s'adaptent facilement à tous nos plats et saladiers pour une conservation plus écologique et responsable !
-
Jeffree Star Cosmetics Scene Queen White Hoodie Scene Queen White Hoodie MediumUn sweat Ã capuche blanc Ã imprimÃ©. Faites passer votre tenue dÃ©contractÃ©e au niveau supÃ©rieur avec le sweat Ã capuche blanc Scene Queen de Jeffree Star Cosmetics. Ce sweat Ã capuche blanc unisexe super confortable et ultradoux prÃ©sente un imprimÃ© noir rehaussÃ© de dÃ©tails rouges mÃ©tallisÃ©s sur le dos; un logo rouge mÃ©tallisÃ© qui se rÃ©pÃ¨te sur la manche gauche; ainsi quâ€™un logo mÃ©tallisÃ© Jeffree Star sur la poche avant gauche. ApprouvÃ© par Jeffree StarÂ ! BEAUTY BAY est un distributeur agrÃ©Ã© des produits Jeffree Star Cosmetics
-
Jeffree Star Cosmetics Scene Queen White Hoodie Scene Queen White Hoodie SmallUn sweat Ã capuche blanc Ã imprimÃ©. Faites passer votre tenue dÃ©contractÃ©e au niveau supÃ©rieur avec le sweat Ã capuche blanc Scene Queen de Jeffree Star Cosmetics. Ce sweat Ã capuche blanc unisexe super confortable et ultradoux prÃ©sente un imprimÃ© noir rehaussÃ© de dÃ©tails rouges mÃ©tallisÃ©s sur le dos; un logo rouge mÃ©tallisÃ© qui se rÃ©pÃ¨te sur la manche gauche; ainsi quâ€™un logo mÃ©tallisÃ© Jeffree Star sur la poche avant gauche. ApprouvÃ© par Jeffree StarÂ ! BEAUTY BAY est un distributeur agrÃ©Ã© des produits Jeffree Star Cosmetics
-
Jeffree Star Cosmetics Scene Queen White Hoodie Scene Queen White Hoodie XXLargeUn sweat Ã capuche blanc Ã imprimÃ©. Faites passer votre tenue dÃ©contractÃ©e au niveau supÃ©rieur avec le sweat Ã capuche blanc Scene Queen de Jeffree Star Cosmetics. Ce sweat Ã capuche blanc unisexe super confortable et ultradoux prÃ©sente un imprimÃ© noir rehaussÃ© de dÃ©tails rouges mÃ©tallisÃ©s sur le dos; un logo rouge mÃ©tallisÃ© qui se rÃ©pÃ¨te sur la manche gauche; ainsi quâ€™un logo mÃ©tallisÃ© Jeffree Star sur la poche avant gauche. ApprouvÃ© par Jeffree StarÂ ! BEAUTY BAY est un distributeur agrÃ©Ã© des produits Jeffree Star Cosmetics
-
Jeffree Star Cosmetics Scene Queen White Hoodie Scene Queen White Hoodie XLargeUn sweat Ã capuche blanc Ã imprimÃ©. Faites passer votre tenue dÃ©contractÃ©e au niveau supÃ©rieur avec le sweat Ã capuche blanc Scene Queen de Jeffree Star Cosmetics. Ce sweat Ã capuche blanc unisexe super confortable et ultradoux prÃ©sente un imprimÃ© noir rehaussÃ© de dÃ©tails rouges mÃ©tallisÃ©s sur le dos; un logo rouge mÃ©tallisÃ© qui se rÃ©pÃ¨te sur la manche gauche; ainsi quâ€™un logo mÃ©tallisÃ© Jeffree Star sur la poche avant gauche. ApprouvÃ© par Jeffree StarÂ ! BEAUTY BAY est un distributeur agrÃ©Ã© des produits Jeffree Star Cosmetics
-
Jeffree Star Cosmetics Scene Queen White Hoodie Scene Queen White Hoodie XXXLargeUn sweat Ã capuche blanc Ã imprimÃ©. Faites passer votre tenue dÃ©contractÃ©e au niveau supÃ©rieur avec le sweat Ã capuche blanc Scene Queen de Jeffree Star Cosmetics. Ce sweat Ã capuche blanc unisexe super confortable et ultradoux prÃ©sente un imprimÃ© noir rehaussÃ© de dÃ©tails rouges mÃ©tallisÃ©s sur le dos; un logo rouge mÃ©tallisÃ© qui se rÃ©pÃ¨te sur la manche gauche; ainsi quâ€™un logo mÃ©tallisÃ© Jeffree Star sur la poche avant gauche. ApprouvÃ© par Jeffree StarÂ ! BEAUTY BAY est un distributeur agrÃ©Ã© des produits Jeffree Star Cosmetics
-
Electronic Arts Lost in RandomPlay the odds in Lost in Random:trade_mark:, a gothic-fairy-tale-inspired action-adventure where every citizen's fate is determined by the roll of a dice. Ruled by a wicked Queen, the kingdom of Random is divided into 6 shadowy realms where life is dictated by a cursed black dice. In this story from the award-winning Swedish game studio Zoink and penned by Eisner Award-winning Adventure Time and Marvel Comics The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl author Ryan North, you'll join Even, a penniless girl who's down on her luck, in a dark quest to save her beloved sister. With her companion Dicey, a small and strange living dice, Even must learn to embrace the chaos of Random, uncovering an age-old tale with a modern message. Walk Random's mysterious cobbled streets, meet its unpredictable residents, and take on courageous quests. Engage in fearsome battles with a unique blend of tactical combat, card collection, and explosive dice gameplay. It's time to adapt or perish as you battle inside giant board game arenas that change with every dice throw! Learn how to tip the odds in your favor, and dive into a dark wonderland where only the brave survive. Uncover a twisted fairy tale — Penned by Eisner Award-winning Adventure Time and Marvel Comics The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl author Ryan North, step into a beautiful and haunted wonderland where you must venture through the 6 twisted realms of Random, each with its own maddening set of rules. Help its unpredictable inhabitants, save your sister, and discover a twisted tale. Roll with it in epic, tactical dice battles — Face the unknown in a unique blend of tactical combat and card collection. Adapt your battle strategy on the fly within evolving board game arenas. Defy your fate against all odds — Defy a cursed fate, and harness the …
-
Electronic Arts Lost in Random ENPlay the odds in Lost in Random™, a gothic-fairy-tale-inspired action-adventure where every citizen’s fate is determined by a dice roll. Ruled by a wicked Queen, the kingdom of Random is divided into 6 shadowy realms where life is dictated by a cursed black dice. In this story from the award-winning Swedish game studio Zoink and penned by Eisner Award-winning Adventure Time and Marvel Comics The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl author Ryan North, you’ll join Even, a penniless girl who’s down on her luck, in a dark quest to save her beloved sister. With her companion Dicey, a small and strange living dice, Even must learn to embrace the chaos of Random, uncovering an age-old tale with a modern message. Walk Random’s mysterious cobbled streets, meet its unpredictable residents and take on courageous quests. Engage in fearsome battles with a unique blend of tactical combat, card collection and explosive dice gameplay. It’s time to adapt or perish as you battle inside giant board game arenas that change with every dice throw! Learn how to tip the odds in your favor, and dive into a dark wonderland where only the brave survive. Uncover A Twisted Fairy Tale — Penned by Eisner Award-winning Adventure Time and Marvel Comics The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl author Ryan North, step into a beautiful and haunted wonderland where you must venture through the 6 twisted realms of Random, each with its own maddening set of rules. Help its unpredictable inhabitants, save your sister and discover a twisted tale. Roll With It in Epic, Tactical Dice Battles — Face the unknown in a unique blend of tactical combat and card collection. Adapt your battle strategy on the fly within evolving board game arenas. Defy Your Fate Against All Odds — Defy a cursed fate, and harness the power of randomness. Team up with …
-
Electronic Arts Lost in RandomPlay the odds in Lost in Random™, a gothic-fairy-tale-inspired action-adventure where every citizen’s fate is determined by a dice roll. Ruled by a wicked Queen, the kingdom of Random is divided into 6 shadowy realms where life is dictated by a cursed black dice. In this story from the award-winning Swedish game studio Zoink and penned by Eisner Award-winning Adventure Time and Marvel Comics The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl author Ryan North, you’ll join Even, a penniless girl who’s down on her luck, in a dark quest to save her beloved sister. With her companion Dicey, a small and strange living dice, Even must learn to embrace the chaos of Random, uncovering an age-old tale with a modern message. Walk Random’s mysterious cobbled streets, meet its unpredictable residents and take on courageous quests. Engage in fearsome battles with a unique blend of tactical combat, card collection and explosive dice gameplay. It’s time to adapt or perish as you battle inside giant board game arenas that change with every dice throw! Learn how to tip the odds in your favor, and dive into a dark wonderland where only the brave survive. Uncover A Twisted Fairy Tale — Penned by Eisner Award-winning Adventure Time and Marvel Comics The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl author Ryan North, step into a beautiful and haunted wonderland where you must venture through the 6 twisted realms of Random, each with its own maddening set of rules. Help its unpredictable inhabitants, save your sister and discover a twisted tale. Roll With It in Epic, Tactical Dice Battles — Face the unknown in a unique blend of tactical combat and card collection. Adapt your battle strategy on the fly within evolving board game arenas. Defy Your Fate Against All Odds — Defy a cursed fate, and harness the power of randomness. Team up with …